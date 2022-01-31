https://sputniknews.com/20220131/over-60-russian-producers-to-present-their-products-at-gulfood-food-fare-in-dubai-1092639221.html
Over 60 Russian Producers to Present Their Products at Gulfood Food Fair in Dubai
The exhibitors will include Akkond Confectionery, Pobeda Confectionery, Nevsky Konditer Confectionery Factories, and the United Confectioners Holding, the leader of the confectionery market in Russia and the largest producer of sweets in Eastern Europe with a two-hundred-year history, known worldwide for its chocolate "Alyonka".
Over 60 Russian Producers to Present Their Products at Gulfood Food Fair in Dubai
13:21 GMT 31.01.2022 (Updated: 13:34 GMT 31.01.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) will showcase the products of several dozen Russian producers at Gulfood 2022, an international food fair held annually in Dubai, the centre said.
"On 13 February, Gulfood 2022, the world's largest annual food and beverage trade exhibition, will open in Dubai. Backed by the Russian Export Centre, more than 60 Russian companies will present their goods, which have already been highly praised in the Gulf market and have gained popularity among buyers: confectionery and dairy products, meat, drinks, caviar and other products from well-known manufacturers", the statement read.
The REC noted that the exhibition will be attended by leading producers of meat products, including Cherkizovo Group, Resurs Group of Companies, Damate Group, a certified halal meat manufacturer, and major producers of dairy products, including Molvest Company, EkoNiva-APK-Holding, Cosmos Group, and a leading producer of modern innovative food, plant-based meat products and ice-cream, Efko Group.
"Iceberry, one of the largest Russian exporters of ice cream, which produces more than 100,000 tonnes of products known in Russia and worldwide under the brands of 'Filevskoye', 'Vologda Plombir', 'Pearl of Russia', and 'Father Frost' and others, will also present its products", the REC clarified.
The exhibitors will include Akkond Confectionery, Pobeda Confectionery, Nevsky Konditer Confectionery Factories, and the United Confectioners Holding, the leader of the confectionery market in Russia and the largest producer of sweets in Eastern Europe with a two-hundred-year history, known worldwide for its chocolate
"Alyonka".
"This is the fifth time the Russian Export Centre is participating in the Gulfood Food Fair with a representative exposition of Russian companies in the agricultural sector. Taking into account Dubai Expo 2020, this year's exposition of REC is the largest in scale at over 700 square metres, and the number of participants is also record-breaking with over 60 exhibitors... The UAE is an important market for these companies, both in terms of direct supply to the country and to enter the markets of the entire MENA macro-region", REC chief executive Veronika Nikishina said.
She added that the REC sees the UAE as an important and promising market: the centre has a representative office in Dubai and a permanent pavilion of Russian agricultural products; last year, the REC supported deliveries of Russian agricultural products to the UAE worth over $80 million, with 143 companies in the sector receiving support.
"We very much expect that Gulfood 2022, together with the Expo 2020 events taking place in parallel, will be productive for all participants, and I wish success to Russian exporters of agribusiness", the REC's head added.
The Russian delegation will hold product presentations, as well as business meetings with executives of trading companies, retailers, distributors, and representatives of authorities in the region. The participants will discuss current consumer trends and opportunities for product promotion in Middle Eastern
markets.