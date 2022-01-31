https://sputniknews.com/20220131/over-60-russian-producers-to-present-their-products-at-gulfood-food-fare-in-dubai-1092639221.html

Over 60 Russian Producers to Present Their Products at Gulfood Food Fair in Dubai

Over 60 Russian Producers to Present Their Products at Gulfood Food Fair in Dubai

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) will showcase the products of several dozen Russian producers at Gulfood 2022, an... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

The REC noted that the exhibition will be attended by leading producers of meat products, including Cherkizovo Group, Resurs Group of Companies, Damate Group, a certified halal meat manufacturer, and major producers of dairy products, including Molvest Company, EkoNiva-APK-Holding, Cosmos Group, and a leading producer of modern innovative food, plant-based meat products and ice-cream, Efko Group.The exhibitors will include Akkond Confectionery, Pobeda Confectionery, Nevsky Konditer Confectionery Factories, and the United Confectioners Holding, the leader of the confectionery market in Russia and the largest producer of sweets in Eastern Europe with a two-hundred-year history, known worldwide for its chocolate "Alyonka".She added that the REC sees the UAE as an important and promising market: the centre has a representative office in Dubai and a permanent pavilion of Russian agricultural products; last year, the REC supported deliveries of Russian agricultural products to the UAE worth over $80 million, with 143 companies in the sector receiving support.The Russian delegation will hold product presentations, as well as business meetings with executives of trading companies, retailers, distributors, and representatives of authorities in the region. The participants will discuss current consumer trends and opportunities for product promotion in Middle Eastern markets.

