NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Preparing for First Observations

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Preparing for First Observations

NASA's $10 billion James Webb space telescope is entering its final preparations before becoming operational. The telescope arrived at its final location... 31.01.2022

The James Webb space telescope has arrived at its final Earth-sun Lagrange Point destination. The region is some 930,000 miles from Earth and was selected by astrophysicists and NASA for being a gravitationally stable spot that allows for fuel conservation and, most importantly, is incredibly cold.The James Webb telescope is designed to operate at 45 Kelvin or the equivalent to -375 Fahrenheit and -228 Celsius. The telescope has a sunshield to remain cool, which was successfully deployed earlier this month.On Friday, Jonathan Gardner, James Webb deputy senior project scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, told those at a town hall event, "There were 50 major deployments; they have all been successful."The newly-deployed sunshield will make the Webb telescope visible from earth, even for amateur astronomers.Calibrating the telescope will take time as its performance will vary as it continues to cool down. The next step in commissioning the Webb telescope is for the science instruments to become operational.The difficulty in getting the Webb telescope’s science instruments is largely down to trial and error according to Rigby.Cycle 1 is expected to begin around June 25 if everything remains on schedule and the first images from the Webb telescope will be released around that time. All commissioning data will be made public.The Webb telescope has enough fuel to be operational for an estimated 20 years, although that could change depending on a multitude of factors. Scientific proposals for Cycle 2 are due by January 2023.

