International
Muslim Cleric Among Three People Arrested in India for Killing Man Over Facebook Post
Muslim Cleric Among Three People Arrested in India for Killing Man Over Facebook Post
India is topping Facebook's Integrity Country Prioritisation list for 2021 as a country at the highest risk of violence, hate speech, and misinformation. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
Three people, including a Muslim cleric, have been arrested by an anti-terrorism squad in the Indian state of Gujarat over the murder of a youth in Dhandhuka for allegedly sharing an objectionable Facebook post.Kishan Boliya was shot dead on 25 January allegedly in retaliation for a Facebook post that he shared on 6 January. Some members of the Muslim community had already filed a police complaint about the post, alleging that it hurt their religious sentiments.Boliya was arrested by the state police but later released on bail. According to senior Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Imtiaz Shaikh, the cleric named Maulana Mohammed Zavaravala provided the weapons and ammunition to two persons - Shabbiar alias Saba Chopda (24) and Imtiyaz alias Imtu Pathan (27).The weapons were brought from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where the cleric is from. Since Boliya's murder, many towns in the state of Gujarat have observed a partial shutdown in protest.After witnessing the reaction of locals, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the case was being handed over to the Gujarat ATS, saying that the Gujarat Police are "committed to providing justice to the victim's family".
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Muslim Cleric Among Three People Arrested in India for Killing Man Over Facebook Post

06:23 GMT 31.01.2022
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
India is topping Facebook's Integrity Country Prioritisation list for 2021 as a country at the highest risk of violence, hate speech, and misinformation.
Three people, including a Muslim cleric, have been arrested by an anti-terrorism squad in the Indian state of Gujarat over the murder of a youth in Dhandhuka for allegedly sharing an objectionable Facebook post.
Kishan Boliya was shot dead on 25 January allegedly in retaliation for a Facebook post that he shared on 6 January.
Some members of the Muslim community had already filed a police complaint about the post, alleging that it hurt their religious sentiments.
Boliya was arrested by the state police but later released on bail.
According to senior Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Imtiaz Shaikh, the cleric named Maulana Mohammed Zavaravala provided the weapons and ammunition to two persons - Shabbiar alias Saba Chopda (24) and Imtiyaz alias Imtu Pathan (27).
The weapons were brought from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, where the cleric is from.
Since Boliya's murder, many towns in the state of Gujarat have observed a partial shutdown in protest.
After witnessing the reaction of locals, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi announced the case was being handed over to the Gujarat ATS, saying that the Gujarat Police are "committed to providing justice to the victim's family".
