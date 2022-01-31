https://sputniknews.com/20220131/manchester-united-star-mason-greenwood-reportedly-arrested-over-rape-charges--1092627615.html

Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Reportedly Arrested Over Rape Charges

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over allegations of abuse and sexual assault following the release of images and audio to social... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

Greater Manchester area police have not confirmed that Greenwood has been arrested over the allegations, but on Sunday released a statement saying they were aware of “social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”On Sunday morning, Manchester United, through a spokesperson, responded to the allegations saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.”By Sunday afternoon, the club had decided that there was enough evidence to make a decision on Greenwood.Greenwood, accused of rape and assault, could face jail time if found guilty. In the United Kingdom, there are three categories of harm in rape cases and two degrees of culpability which determine sentencing guidelines.While life in prison is a possibility in cases of rape, the most severe guideline for sentencing is 15 years in jail. Factors that could see a rapist’s sentence reduced in the UK include no previous convictions, remorse, previous good character, and age/lack of maturity.Greenwood, 20, is United’s third-leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with five goals. He made his Premier League debut for United at 16 and has 83 Premier League appearances before the age of 21. He joined the club as a seven-year-old and sped through their youth ranks to their first team. He is the club’s youngest ever in a European competition.In February 2021, United inked Greenwood to a new contract that would have kept him in Manchester until June 2025. The deal included an option to extend for an additional year.

