Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/manchester-united-star-mason-greenwood-reportedly-arrested-over-rape-charges--1092627615.html
Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Reportedly Arrested Over Rape Charges
Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Reportedly Arrested Over Rape Charges
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over allegations of abuse and sexual assault following the release of images and audio to social... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-31T00:17+0000
2022-01-31T00:17+0000
manchester united
english premier league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092622319_0:85:2911:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_1f044c7fc2e62ad61b06b0732bf80817.jpg
Greater Manchester area police have not confirmed that Greenwood has been arrested over the allegations, but on Sunday released a statement saying they were aware of “social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”On Sunday morning, Manchester United, through a spokesperson, responded to the allegations saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.”By Sunday afternoon, the club had decided that there was enough evidence to make a decision on Greenwood.Greenwood, accused of rape and assault, could face jail time if found guilty. In the United Kingdom, there are three categories of harm in rape cases and two degrees of culpability which determine sentencing guidelines.While life in prison is a possibility in cases of rape, the most severe guideline for sentencing is 15 years in jail. Factors that could see a rapist’s sentence reduced in the UK include no previous convictions, remorse, previous good character, and age/lack of maturity.Greenwood, 20, is United’s third-leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with five goals. He made his Premier League debut for United at 16 and has 83 Premier League appearances before the age of 21. He joined the club as a seven-year-old and sped through their youth ranks to their first team. He is the club’s youngest ever in a European competition.In February 2021, United inked Greenwood to a new contract that would have kept him in Manchester until June 2025. The deal included an option to extend for an additional year.
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/girlfriend-of-manchester-united-star-greenwood-accuses-him-of-physical-abuse---photos-1092622038.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092622319_97:0:2826:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_25ffe5ee0b5f5ed6fa5dcc18e2f1c525.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, english premier league

Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Reportedly Arrested Over Rape Charges

00:17 GMT 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / Ian WaltonBrentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - 19 January 2022, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal.
Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - 19 January 2022, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / Ian Walton
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over allegations of abuse and sexual assault following the release of images and audio to social media.
Greater Manchester area police have not confirmed that Greenwood has been arrested over the allegations, but on Sunday released a statement saying they were aware of “social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.”
Brentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - 19 January 2022, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Greenwood Accuses Him of Physical Abuse - Photos
Yesterday, 14:35 GMT
They added, without identifying the detained, “An investigation was launched and following enquires we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing.”
On Sunday morning, Manchester United, through a spokesperson, responded to the allegations saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.”
“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind,” the spokesperson noted.
By Sunday afternoon, the club had decided that there was enough evidence to make a decision on Greenwood.
“Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice,” a second Sunday statement from United read.
Greenwood, accused of rape and assault, could face jail time if found guilty. In the United Kingdom, there are three categories of harm in rape cases and two degrees of culpability which determine sentencing guidelines.
While life in prison is a possibility in cases of rape, the most severe guideline for sentencing is 15 years in jail. Factors that could see a rapist’s sentence reduced in the UK include no previous convictions, remorse, previous good character, and age/lack of maturity.
Greenwood, 20, is United’s third-leading goal scorer in the Premier League, with five goals. He made his Premier League debut for United at 16 and has 83 Premier League appearances before the age of 21. He joined the club as a seven-year-old and sped through their youth ranks to their first team. He is the club’s youngest ever in a European competition.
In February 2021, United inked Greenwood to a new contract that would have kept him in Manchester until June 2025. The deal included an option to extend for an additional year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese