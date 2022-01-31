Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/locals-cry-foul-as-california-claims-homeless-encampment-cleanups-not-linked-to-super-bowl-lvi--1092628443.html
Locals Cry Foul as California Claims Homeless Encampment Cleanups Not Linked to Super Bowl LVI
Locals Cry Foul as California Claims Homeless Encampment Cleanups Not Linked to Super Bowl LVI
Cleanup crews have been seen removing homeless encampments and related debris from Inglewood, California, and surrounding areas ahead of the upcoming Super... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-31T03:26+0000
2022-01-31T03:26+0000
los angeles
super bowl
us
california
homeless
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092628381_0:225:3071:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_4300687f335e7997cf57afd39b730a12.jpg
With just two weeks until the Super Bowl, Los Angeles-area residents are pushing back against the state's claim that a recent series of homeless camp cleanups are routine, and not due to the upcoming game expected to bring tens of thousands of tourists to the city. Speaking to "Fox and Friends" last week, Venice neighborhood council member Soledad Ursua told co-host Steve Doocy that the government is using band-aid solutions to mask the city's long-term issues with homelessness. Photos published by TMZ and other news outlets showed that areas near the 405 freeway—just miles away from the SoFi Stadium—were being cleaned up by private contractors, including one company called Planet Green.California Highway Patrol personnel also appeared on the scene. It was estimated at the beginning of the pandemic that around 48,000 people were living on the streets in California. Residents believe that local elected officials have improperly responded to the worsening crisis. Others claim that this approach is nothing new. "We see this time and time again – with sports capitalism, celebrations or other big events like the Super Bowl or Olympics, the city tries to make the city look better for investors coming from out of town," said Annie Powers, an organizer for NOlympics LA, a coalition protesting the 2028 Olympics in LA. The group fears the future event will have a similar impact on the homeless community in the area. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has maintained that the homeless encampment clearings occurred due to what they have characterized as a fire safety issue. "Caltrans’ responsibility is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to protect and maintain California’s highway infrastructure," reads a Caltrans statement. "The department is coordinating with local partners to provide outreach and support including Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).
los angeles
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092628381_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8552c9afa79f34753b887ca20faa69b6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
los angeles, super bowl, us, california, homeless

Locals Cry Foul as California Claims Homeless Encampment Cleanups Not Linked to Super Bowl LVI

03:26 GMT 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonAlard Gavorkian, who said she had been homeless on the streets for twenty years, tends to her shelter on the sidewalk near an Apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2022
Alard Gavorkian, who said she had been homeless on the streets for twenty years, tends to her shelter on the sidewalk near an Apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 29, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Cleanup crews have been seen removing homeless encampments and related debris from Inglewood, California, and surrounding areas ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl LVI, slated for Sunday, February 13.
With just two weeks until the Super Bowl, Los Angeles-area residents are pushing back against the state's claim that a recent series of homeless camp cleanups are routine, and not due to the upcoming game expected to bring tens of thousands of tourists to the city.
Speaking to "Fox and Friends" last week, Venice neighborhood council member Soledad Ursua told co-host Steve Doocy that the government is using band-aid solutions to mask the city's long-term issues with homelessness.
"We see time and time again that our politicians offer Band-Aid solutions and the encampments just move," Ursua proclaimed. "There’s no fix to really get the people on the right track and get them the help that they need."
Photos published by TMZ and other news outlets showed that areas near the 405 freeway—just miles away from the SoFi Stadium—were being cleaned up by private contractors, including one company called Planet Green.
California Highway Patrol personnel also appeared on the scene.
It was estimated at the beginning of the pandemic that around 48,000 people were living on the streets in California. Residents believe that local elected officials have improperly responded to the worsening crisis.

“They are just trying to survive,” Sofi Villalpando, who works with displaced residents, told The Guardian. “It feels like [California authorities] are removing people so they won’t be seen."

© REUTERS / Kirby LeeJan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A general overall view of SoFi Stadium during the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers
© REUTERS / Kirby Lee
Others claim that this approach is nothing new.
"We see this time and time again – with sports capitalism, celebrations or other big events like the Super Bowl or Olympics, the city tries to make the city look better for investors coming from out of town," said Annie Powers, an organizer for NOlympics LA, a coalition protesting the 2028 Olympics in LA.
The group fears the future event will have a similar impact on the homeless community in the area.
"So they’re very encouraged to try to disappear the poor from the streets," Powers added.
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has maintained that the homeless encampment clearings occurred due to what they have characterized as a fire safety issue.
"Caltrans’ responsibility is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to protect and maintain California’s highway infrastructure," reads a Caltrans statement. "The department is coordinating with local partners to provide outreach and support including Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese