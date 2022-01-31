https://sputniknews.com/20220131/locals-cry-foul-as-california-claims-homeless-encampment-cleanups-not-linked-to-super-bowl-lvi--1092628443.html

Locals Cry Foul as California Claims Homeless Encampment Cleanups Not Linked to Super Bowl LVI

Locals Cry Foul as California Claims Homeless Encampment Cleanups Not Linked to Super Bowl LVI

Cleanup crews have been seen removing homeless encampments and related debris from Inglewood, California, and surrounding areas ahead of the upcoming Super... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T03:26+0000

2022-01-31T03:26+0000

2022-01-31T03:26+0000

los angeles

super bowl

us

california

homeless

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092628381_0:225:3071:1952_1920x0_80_0_0_4300687f335e7997cf57afd39b730a12.jpg

With just two weeks until the Super Bowl, Los Angeles-area residents are pushing back against the state's claim that a recent series of homeless camp cleanups are routine, and not due to the upcoming game expected to bring tens of thousands of tourists to the city. Speaking to "Fox and Friends" last week, Venice neighborhood council member Soledad Ursua told co-host Steve Doocy that the government is using band-aid solutions to mask the city's long-term issues with homelessness. Photos published by TMZ and other news outlets showed that areas near the 405 freeway—just miles away from the SoFi Stadium—were being cleaned up by private contractors, including one company called Planet Green.California Highway Patrol personnel also appeared on the scene. It was estimated at the beginning of the pandemic that around 48,000 people were living on the streets in California. Residents believe that local elected officials have improperly responded to the worsening crisis. Others claim that this approach is nothing new. "We see this time and time again – with sports capitalism, celebrations or other big events like the Super Bowl or Olympics, the city tries to make the city look better for investors coming from out of town," said Annie Powers, an organizer for NOlympics LA, a coalition protesting the 2028 Olympics in LA. The group fears the future event will have a similar impact on the homeless community in the area. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has maintained that the homeless encampment clearings occurred due to what they have characterized as a fire safety issue. "Caltrans’ responsibility is to ensure the safety of the traveling public and to protect and maintain California’s highway infrastructure," reads a Caltrans statement. "The department is coordinating with local partners to provide outreach and support including Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA).

los angeles

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

los angeles, super bowl, us, california, homeless