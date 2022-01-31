Registration was successful!
International
Live Video: UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis
Kamala Harris 'Drove Near Pipe Bomb During January 6 Riot'
Kamala Harris 'Drove Near Pipe Bomb During January 6 Riot'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris drove close to a makeshift explosive device planted near the Democratic National Committee headquarters... 31.01.2022
dnc
kamala harris
Earlier in the month, Politico reported that Harris was inside the DNC building when a pipe bomb was discovered outside.According to CNN, the vice president arrived at the building at about 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (16:30 GMT) and her motorcade passed through the garage leading to the parking deck where the bomb was later found.Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for criminal offenses relating to the riot.In March, the FBI released a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the Democrat and Republican national committees buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the individual.
dnc, kamala harris

Kamala Harris 'Drove Near Pipe Bomb During January 6 Riot'

16:33 GMT 31.01.2022
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris drove close to a makeshift explosive device planted near the Democratic National Committee headquarters during the January 6 riot, CNN reported on Monday, citing law enforcement sources.
Earlier in the month, Politico reported that Harris was inside the DNC building when a pipe bomb was discovered outside.
According to CNN, the vice president arrived at the building at about 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (16:30 GMT) and her motorcade passed through the garage leading to the parking deck where the bomb was later found.
At approximately 1:14 p.m. (18:14 GMT), Harris was evacuated from the building via an alternative route seven minutes after the bomb had been discovered.
Over a year ago, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent. US authorities have arrested more than 725 individuals in nearly all 50 states for criminal offenses relating to the riot.
In March, the FBI released a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the Democrat and Republican national committees buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the individual.
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
