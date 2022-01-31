https://sputniknews.com/20220131/it-appeared-from-nowhere-fireball-lighting-up-uk-skies-wows-onlookers-1092639768.html

'It Appeared From Nowhere': Fireball Lighting Up UK Skies Wows Onlookers

'It Appeared From Nowhere': Fireball Lighting Up UK Skies Wows Onlookers

The UK Meteor Network has confirmed reports about a meteor, posting pictures of the celestial body on its Twitter page. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

A huge meteor has shot across UK skies stunning onlookers with its impressive green and blue trail.More than 100 people reported sightings of the meteor on Saturday evening around 7 p.m. local time as the celestial body was tracked in the skies above England, Scotland, and North Wales.Another onlooker reportedly said that they "saw this blue-tailed fireball on our way from Glasgow to Edinburgh this evening […] Looked like it was right in front of us! Spectacular!"The reports were confirmed by the UK Meteor Network, which posted pictures of the object on its Twitter account, describing the meteor as a "Sporadic type with an interesting orbit".

