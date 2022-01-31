https://sputniknews.com/20220131/israel-launches-air-attack-targeting-damascus-area-reports-say-1092633486.html

Israel Launches Air Attack Targeting Damascus Area, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported in the early hours of Monday citing a...

damascus

middle east

syria

israel

The source said the attack occurred at around 3:05 a.m. local time (1:05 GMT on Monday). Several missiles were launched from the direction of Riyaq (also known as Rayak, a Lebanese town located east of Beirut), targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.The Syrian air defence system downed some of the missiles, which led to material damage, the broadcaster later said on its Telegram channel, not specifying the nature of the damage.

