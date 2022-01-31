Registration was successful!
Israel Launches Air Attack Targeting Damascus Area, Reports Say
Israel Launches Air Attack Targeting Damascus Area, Reports Say
damascus
middle east
syria
israel
damascus, middle east, syria, israel

08:14 GMT 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / OMAR SANADIKIA national flag depicting a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flutters at a checkpoint in Douma, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, Syria March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021.
A national flag depicting a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flutters at a checkpoint in Douma, in the eastern suburbs of Damascus, Syria March 10, 2021. Picture taken March 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / OMAR SANADIKI
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has launched an air attack over the suburbs of Damascus, the Syrian state television reported in the early hours of Monday citing a military source.
The source said the attack occurred at around 3:05 a.m. local time (1:05 GMT on Monday). Several missiles were launched from the direction of Riyaq (also known as Rayak, a Lebanese town located east of Beirut), targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.
There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The Syrian air defence system downed some of the missiles, which led to material damage, the broadcaster later said on its Telegram channel, not specifying the nature of the damage.
