In a Rare Case, 11-Year-Old Israeli Boy Catches Three Different COVID Variants in a Year
The boy, who will celebrate his twelth birthday this week, has shared that he wishes to "stay healthy and not get infected again".
In a Rare Case, 11-Year-Old Israeli Boy Catches Three Different COVID Variants in a Year

10:21 GMT 31.01.2022
The boy, who will celebrate his twelth birthday this week, has shared that he wishes to "stay healthy and not get infected again".
Alon Helfgott, an eleven-year-old Israeli boy, has bravely battled three different COVID variants in a year after getting infected with Alpha, Delta, and now Omicron.
Helfgott from the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba has been in quarantine three or four times since the start of the school year.
After testing positive for Omicron last week, Helfgott continues to be in self-isolation. He is expected to be released from quarantine on Wednesday, the day of his 12th birthday.
Sharing his experience with The Times of Israel, Helfgott said that compared to the previous strains of COVID-19 which had "pretty serious symptoms", this time he does not feel that sick.
"I'm fine, feeling pretty healthy, without so many symptoms but in the Alpha (infection), I suffered from a high fever", Helfgott said.
"I try to pass the time in bed or on the phone. There are really no things to do", Helfgott said.
As his birthday is approaching, Helfgott shared that he wishes to "stay healthy and not get infected again".
There have also been documented cases of co-infections, where people were infected with two different strains at the same time.
According to a study published in the journal Nature, people who have been infected with SARS-CoV-2 can expect to become reinfected within one or two years, unless they take precautions such as getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
The results suggest that the average reinfection risk rises from about 5 percent, four months after initial infection, to 50 percent by 17 months.
