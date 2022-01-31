Registration was successful!
IMF, World Bank to Meet in 2022 in Washington Instead of Marrakesh Due to COVID-19
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group will hold their joint annual meetings this year in Washington instead of Marrakesh... 31.01.2022
The IMF-World Bank annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank Group and IMF headquarters in Washington, and every third year in another member country.The annual meetings gather central bank governors, finance ministers, as well as private sector executives and civil society leaders to discuss issues of global concern, such as inclusive economic growth, financial stability, job creation, climate change, and fight against poverty.
18:13 GMT 31.01.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group will hold their joint annual meetings this year in Washington instead of Marrakesh due to continued uncertainties over COVID-19, although the 2023 events will be held in the Moroccan city, the IMF said on Monday.
"[The World Bank Group and the IMF] today announced, in consultation with the Kingdom of Morocco, that the planned World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings that were scheduled to take place in Marrakesh, Morocco, in October 2022 will now take place in Washington D.C. due to continuing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said. "The October 2023 Annual Meetings will be held in Marrakesh."
The IMF-World Bank annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank Group and IMF headquarters in Washington, and every third year in another member country.
The annual meetings gather central bank governors, finance ministers, as well as private sector executives and civil society leaders to discuss issues of global concern, such as inclusive economic growth, financial stability, job creation, climate change, and fight against poverty.
