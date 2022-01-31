https://sputniknews.com/20220131/imf-world-bank-to-meet-in-2022-in-washington-instead-of-marrakesh-due-to-covid-19-1092643893.html

IMF, World Bank to Meet in 2022 in Washington Instead of Marrakesh Due to COVID-19

IMF, World Bank to Meet in 2022 in Washington Instead of Marrakesh Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group will hold their joint annual meetings this year in Washington instead of Marrakesh... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T18:13+0000

2022-01-31T18:13+0000

2022-01-31T18:13+0000

washington dc

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092119654_0:0:3070:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2224a9b3ef282d25abd64dc4495b5118.jpg

The IMF-World Bank annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank Group and IMF headquarters in Washington, and every third year in another member country.The annual meetings gather central bank governors, finance ministers, as well as private sector executives and civil society leaders to discuss issues of global concern, such as inclusive economic growth, financial stability, job creation, climate change, and fight against poverty.

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

washington dc