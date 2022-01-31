Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/graphic-novel-about-holocaust-maus-becomes-amazon-no-1-bestseller-after-ban-in-tennessee-school-1092632053.html
Graphic Novel About Holocaust 'Maus' Becomes Amazon No 1 Bestseller After Ban in Tennessee School
Graphic Novel About Holocaust 'Maus' Becomes Amazon No 1 Bestseller After Ban in Tennessee School
The book, which depicts Nazis as cats and Jews as mice, was inspired by the story of the author's parents who managed to survive after being sent to the... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-31T07:15+0000
2022-01-31T07:15+0000
pulitzer prize
comics
amazon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092632396_0:231:2819:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_e1c1e0477b2c64ba8c15e8456cf9f29a.jpg
The graphic novel "Maus", an iconic story of a Holocaust survivor that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992, has become number one on Amazon's best-sellers list. The story by Art Spiegelman was at number 12, but then spiked in popularity, reaching the top position, so now it is not available for delivery until mid-February. The "Complete Maus" edition also entered the list, reaching third place, and is also completely out of stock.Neither edition of the novel was even in the top 1,000 last Monday. However, it has seen an immense surge in sales after the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee earlier in January voted to remove "Maus" from the curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and nude images.The writer said he was "kind of baffled" by this ban, and called the decision "Orwellian".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092632396_44:0:2775:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f390047a4c87140ece0dd667879c09b1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pulitzer prize, comics, amazon

Graphic Novel About Holocaust 'Maus' Becomes Amazon No 1 Bestseller After Ban in Tennessee School

07:15 GMT 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONITwo books of the graphic novel "Maus" by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration, in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022
Two books of the graphic novel Maus by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration, in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / MARIO ANZUONI
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The book, which depicts Nazis as cats and Jews as mice, was inspired by the story of the author's parents who managed to survive after being sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp.
The graphic novel "Maus", an iconic story of a Holocaust survivor that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992, has become number one on Amazon's best-sellers list. The story by Art Spiegelman was at number 12, but then spiked in popularity, reaching the top position, so now it is not available for delivery until mid-February. The "Complete Maus" edition also entered the list, reaching third place, and is also completely out of stock.
Neither edition of the novel was even in the top 1,000 last Monday. However, it has seen an immense surge in sales after the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee earlier in January voted to remove "Maus" from the curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and nude images.

"I went to school here 13 years. I learned math, English, reading, and history. I never had a book with a naked picture in it, never had one with foul language. So, this idea that we have to have this kind of material in the class in order to teach history, I don't buy it", said board member Mike Cochran.

The writer said he was "kind of baffled" by this ban, and called the decision "Orwellian".

"I've met so many young people who...have learned things from my book", Spiegelman said in an interview with CNBC. "I also understand that Tennessee is obviously demented...There's something going on very, very haywire there".

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese