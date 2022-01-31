https://sputniknews.com/20220131/graphic-novel-about-holocaust-maus-becomes-amazon-no-1-bestseller-after-ban-in-tennessee-school-1092632053.html

Graphic Novel About Holocaust 'Maus' Becomes Amazon No 1 Bestseller After Ban in Tennessee School

Graphic Novel About Holocaust 'Maus' Becomes Amazon No 1 Bestseller After Ban in Tennessee School

The book, which depicts Nazis as cats and Jews as mice, was inspired by the story of the author's parents who managed to survive after being sent to the... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T07:15+0000

2022-01-31T07:15+0000

2022-01-31T07:15+0000

pulitzer prize

comics

amazon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092632396_0:231:2819:1817_1920x0_80_0_0_e1c1e0477b2c64ba8c15e8456cf9f29a.jpg

The graphic novel "Maus", an iconic story of a Holocaust survivor that won the Pulitzer Prize in 1992, has become number one on Amazon's best-sellers list. The story by Art Spiegelman was at number 12, but then spiked in popularity, reaching the top position, so now it is not available for delivery until mid-February. The "Complete Maus" edition also entered the list, reaching third place, and is also completely out of stock.Neither edition of the novel was even in the top 1,000 last Monday. However, it has seen an immense surge in sales after the McMinn County School Board in Tennessee earlier in January voted to remove "Maus" from the curriculum due to "inappropriate language" and nude images.The writer said he was "kind of baffled" by this ban, and called the decision "Orwellian".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

pulitzer prize, comics, amazon