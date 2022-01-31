https://sputniknews.com/20220131/georgia-da-probing-election-interference-requests-fbi-security-analysis-after-trumps-rally-remarks--1092647159.html

Georgia DA Probing Election Interference Requests FBI Security Analysis After Trump's Rally Remarks

Georgia DA Probing Election Interference Requests FBI Security Analysis After Trump's Rally Remarks

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested an FBI security-risk assessment of the city courthouse and an adjacent government center following... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T22:53+0000

2022-01-31T22:53+0000

2022-01-31T22:51+0000

donald trump

fbi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092647133_0:464:2731:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_f0aa14129c22411373e944f60d4f4f40.jpg

Willis, in a letter to the FBI, wrote, “security concerns were escalated this weekend by the rhetoric of former President Trump.” Willis is referencing a remark that Trump made about the multitude of investigations centered on him.The January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, a failed attempt by Trump supporters to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential win reportedly loomed large over Willis’ request to the FBI.She also cited a Trump remark that suggested he would pardon the rioters as a reason for heightened concern.Willis’ investigation was recently granted a special grand jury by a Georgia judge, a move expected to begin on May 2 that increases her subpoena power.An FBI spokesman confirmed the receipt of the letter but declined to comment.Fulton County has a population of 1.064 million people, making it the largest county in Georgia that also contains approximately 90% of the city of Atlanta.Willis’ investigation is centered on a phone call that Donald Trump, while president, made to the Georgia secretary of state, following the former’s loss in the state to Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.The baseless assertion has been repeatedly rebuked by Georgia state election officials.

https://sputniknews.com/20220124/georgia-judge-approves-das-special-grand-jury-request-for-trump-election-interference-probe-1092492591.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Nevin Brown

Nevin Brown

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Nevin Brown

donald trump, fbi