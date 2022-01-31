Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/finnish-diplomats-phones-hacked-using-israeli-made-spyware-1092630759.html
Finnish Diplomats' Phones Hacked Using Israeli-Made Spyware
Finnish Diplomats' Phones Hacked Using Israeli-Made Spyware
The surveillance software Pegasus developed by the Israeli company NSO Group plants itself on a phone and harvests its data. Its attacks are notoriously... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-31T06:16+0000
2022-01-31T06:16+0000
news
military & intelligence
europe
finland
pegasus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092090358_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0e9d321049830d7bf162bcaad94de25.jpg
Finland's Foreign Ministry has said some of its diplomats working at missions abroad have been targeted by foreign-made surveillance software.The ministry did not disclose where the hacking took place or how many diplomats were targeted, yet cybersecurity expert Mikko Hyppönen said this is the first time Pegasus, developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group, has been linked to Finland. He also said the clues indicated that a state actor was behind the espionage.Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo) confirmed this assessment.The surveillance software Pegasus is known for planting itself on target phones and harvesting its data. Its attacks are notoriously difficult and expensive to carry out."The malware has infected users' Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user's part. Through the spyware, the perpetrators may have been able to harvest data from the device and exploit its features", the ministry said in a statement, adding that the spying is "no longer active".The government said that it is highly unlikely that any sensitive information was leaked to outsiders as the transmission of classified information by phone is limited. Yet, those behind the attack could have learned the physical movements of Finnish diplomats as well as the identity of their contacts.Pegasus has previously been used to target corporate CEOs, human rights activists, journalists, dissidents, and even top-ranking politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Hyppönen, though, Pegasus victims have mainly been in Latin America or the Middle East, with Finns being a notable exception.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/israeli-pegasus-spyware-used-to-hack-phones-of-11-us-diplomats---reports-1091236247.html
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092090358_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6486b44adcb795442f3ce1abf89345a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, military & intelligence, europe, finland, pegasus

Finnish Diplomats' Phones Hacked Using Israeli-Made Spyware

06:16 GMT 31.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOEL SAGETThis studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. - Private Israeli firm NSO Group has denied media reports its Pegasus software is linked to the mass surveillance of journalists and rights defenders, and insisted that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel's defence ministry (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. - Private Israeli firm NSO Group has denied media reports its Pegasus software is linked to the mass surveillance of journalists and rights defenders, and insisted that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel's defence ministry (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOEL SAGET
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The surveillance software Pegasus developed by the Israeli company NSO Group plants itself on a phone and harvests its data. Its attacks are notoriously difficult and expensive to carry out, and the software is only sold to governments.
Finland's Foreign Ministry has said some of its diplomats working at missions abroad have been targeted by foreign-made surveillance software.
The ministry did not disclose where the hacking took place or how many diplomats were targeted, yet cybersecurity expert Mikko Hyppönen said this is the first time Pegasus, developed by the Israeli firm NSO Group, has been linked to Finland. He also said the clues indicated that a state actor was behind the espionage.

"NSO only sells this programme to states, and it's not easy to copy it or use it without permission for other purposes. NSO definitely knows who uses this programme", Hyppönen explained to national broadcaster Yle.

Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service (Supo) confirmed this assessment.
The surveillance software Pegasus is known for planting itself on target phones and harvesting its data. Its attacks are notoriously difficult and expensive to carry out.
"The malware has infected users' Apple or Android telephones without their noticing and without any action from the user's part. Through the spyware, the perpetrators may have been able to harvest data from the device and exploit its features", the ministry said in a statement, adding that the spying is "no longer active".
This studio photographic illustration shows a smartphone with the website of Israel's NSO Group which features 'Pegasus' spyware, on display in Paris on July 21, 2021. - Private Israeli firm NSO Group has denied media reports its Pegasus software is linked to the mass surveillance of journalists and rights defenders, and insisted that all sales of its technology are approved by Israel's defence ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Israeli ‘Pegasus’ Spyware Used to Hack Phones of 11 US Diplomats - Reports
4 December 2021, 01:45 GMT
The government said that it is highly unlikely that any sensitive information was leaked to outsiders as the transmission of classified information by phone is limited. Yet, those behind the attack could have learned the physical movements of Finnish diplomats as well as the identity of their contacts.
Pegasus has previously been used to target corporate CEOs, human rights activists, journalists, dissidents, and even top-ranking politicians, including French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Hyppönen, though, Pegasus victims have mainly been in Latin America or the Middle East, with Finns being a notable exception.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese