Female Power: Women ‘Were in Control’ in Ancient Nabatean Kingdom, Scientists Believe

At the beginning of the 19th century, Swiss traveller Johann Ludwig Burckhardt became the first European to see the ruins of the once great ancient city of... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

Did you know that the fair sex apparently called the shots in a kingdom located in the area of modern-day Jordan in the 5th century BC?The discovery of unique stone idols at the site of the ancient city of Petra, the political and economic hub of the Nabatean Kingdom, has prompted scientists to suggest that women played an important role in the once flourishing civilisation, the Daily Express reports.Exploring the artefacts, researchers found that the Nabateans – Arabian nomads from Israel’s Negev Desert – worshipped three female deities, including Allat (Goddess), Al-'Uzza (the Powerful One), and Manat (the Goddess of Fate).Corbett specifically mentioned “a unique eye idol” that was unearthed by archaeologists at the site of Petra, adding that the “ornately carved” idol was “a striking image of a goddess”.Nothing lasts forever, though, and purported female power in Petra came to an end after the Romans captured the city in 106 AD. 250 years later, a devastating earthquake obliterated the formerly prosperous metropolis, with the site ultimately becoming a must-see for tourists and archaeologists.

