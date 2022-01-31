https://sputniknews.com/20220131/dissident-doctor-ecstatic-as-javid-revisits-nhs-no-jab-no-job-rule-1092640405.html

Dissident Doctor 'Ecstatic' as Javid Revisits NHS 'No Jab, No Job' Rule

A doctor who refused to be vaccinated under the NHS vaccine mandate claimed vindication as the health secretary reportedly reconsidered the divisive rule. Dr. Steve James, a critical care consultant at London's Kings College Hospital, confronted Sajid Javid during the minister's visit three weeks earlier. James asserted that he did not need what he referred to as an "experimental" vaccine, claiming, instead, that he had superior natural immunity from a previous infection of the virus, and suggesting that the "science isn't strong enough" to justify a 'no jab, no job' rule for health and social care workers.The Daily Telegraph quoted an anonymous source in government who offered that Javid would meet other ministers on the COVID Operations sub-committee of cabinet to finalise a decision to drop the much-criticised mandate.The source cited the mild symptoms of the now-dominant Omicron variant of COVID-19 as a pretext for dropping the rule, set to be enforced beginning April 1, a move which some suggest could cause a staffing crisis, as one in 20 workers remain unvaccinated."For Omicron, while it is more transmissible, all the studies have shown it is less severe. That has changed the conversation about whether mandatory jabs are still proportionate," they added.James told Talk Radio's Julia Hartley-Brewer on Monday that he was "ecstatic" at the possibility of a reported U-turn, calling it "a recognition that the mandate is wrong and was wrong.""It was wrong to apply it to care home staff when Delta was predominant, and it's still wrong to apply it, even more wrong to apply it now with Omicron," the consultant suggested. Britain's biggest health care trade union, UNISON, has opposed the vaccine mandate, while some public health chiefs and industry leaders have warned against losing members of the workforce."There were always two risks to manage here: the risk of Covid cross-infection in health care settings and the consequences of losing staff if significant numbers choose not to be vaccinated," said Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers."I never thought I would need to be vaccinated," James told Sky News' Kay Burley. "I always thought healthy people wouldn't be offered the vaccine; it was going to go to vulnerable people."He said the vaccine was "still in experimental trial stages" and "has side effects that are not really clearly talked about at present," warning that "people are concerned that they are higher than are being shared.""It isn't very effective at stopping serious disease in a healthy population, because a healthy population doesn't very get serious disease from COVID," James asserted. "I will not be having a vaccination, not unless the entire landscape of COVID and the vaccine changes," he said, insisting that "vaccine mandates are wrong." James hailed the news in a social media video post when it broke on Sunday night.

