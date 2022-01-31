Registration was successful!
International
Live Video: UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis
Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar New Year From Space
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship, who are currently on their country’s Tiangong orbital station, extended their Lunar New Year... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
lunar program
chinese new year
lunar program, chinese new year

Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar New Year From Space

15:11 GMT 31.01.2022
© AP Photo / Beijing Aerospace Control CenterChina's Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft, left, conducts docking with the Tiangong-1 space lab module.
China's Shenzhou-9 manned spacecraft, left, conducts docking with the Tiangong-1 space lab module. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© AP Photo / Beijing Aerospace Control Center
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship, who are currently on their country’s Tiangong orbital station, extended their Lunar New Year congratulations on Monday, becoming the first Chinese to celebrate the national holiday in space, media reported.
This year, the Lunar New Year falls on February 1.
"Happy new year to everyone, with good health and best luck in the Year of the Tiger!" commander Zhai Zhigang said in his congratulatory message, as cited by the China Central Television (CCTV).
The message was a part of decorations prepared by crew members in the space station to celebrate the festive season, according to a video released by CCTV. Decorations included traditional red paper squares with the hieroglyph "happiness" and balloons.
The construction of Tiangong was launched in April 2021, due to be completed later this year. The station can simultaneously accommodate three cosmonauts or six people during a crew change.
