Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar New Year From Space

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship, who are currently on their country’s Tiangong orbital station, extended their Lunar New Year... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

This year, the Lunar New Year falls on February 1.The message was a part of decorations prepared by crew members in the space station to celebrate the festive season, according to a video released by CCTV. Decorations included traditional red paper squares with the hieroglyph "happiness" and balloons.The construction of Tiangong was launched in April 2021, due to be completed later this year. The station can simultaneously accommodate three cosmonauts or six people during a crew change.

