British Police Release Two People Detained Over Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking

LONDON (Sputnik) - Two men detained in Manchester, northern England, on January 26, as part of the investigation into the hostage-taking incident in the Texas... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

Two men arrested on January 20 in Manchester and Birmingham, as well as two minors arrested in South Manchester on January 17, were also released without charge earlier.On January 15, a British citizen Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage in the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, during Sabbath services. The hostages managed to escape and Akram, who had reportedly arrived in the United States two weeks earlier, was shot dead by police. According to reports, the hostage-taker claimed to be the brother of convicted Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who allegedly had ties to al-Qaeda*. The hostage-taker was reportedly demanding freedom for Siddiqui, who is now serving an 86-year sentence in a US federal prison for trying to kill American officers in Afghanistan.

