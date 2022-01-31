https://sputniknews.com/20220131/biden-us-desires-diplomacy-but-ready-no-matter-what-happens-if-ukraine-tensions-worsen-1092644731.html

Biden: US Desires Diplomacy But 'Ready No Matter What Happens' if Ukraine Tensions Worsen

On Monday, US President Joe Biden reiterated the United States' commitment to diplomacy as the tensions between Russia, Ukraine, and NATO worsen. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

Biden reportedly had productive talks with the Ukrainian Zelenskyy last week and continues to engage in "non-stop diplomacy." However, according to CNN, the purported productive talks were not well-received by Biden's Ukrainian counterparts. A senior Ukrainian official said the disconnect is over the two sides' differing risk levels of a potential Russian invasion. White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne dismissed the reports as false.The White House confirmed they have sanction packages at the ready, should the situation call for it, that target Russian elites and their families. Biden Backs Move to Designate Qatar as 'Major Non-NATO Ally'On Monday, Biden also said he will notify Congress of his intention to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally. He made the decision while meeting with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, in the Oval Office. They discussed regional security and a push for equal rights for Palestinians. Europe and many NATO allies are gripped by an energy crisis. Russia supplies over 30% of Europe's natural gas and is the continent's most crucial source of energy. With the threat of sanctions and a potential conflict over the purported buildup of Russian troops along the Ukrainian border, Europe and NATO have looked to find alternative energy exporters to meet their demands. Qatar has been one of the nations reportedly pegged to help ease Europe's energy crunch.Pentagon: Troops on 'Heightened Alert' Over Ukraine Crisis Have Not Been Given Deployment OrdersLast week, the United States military put 8,500 troops stationed in the US on "heightened alert" for deployment to Eastern Europe and the Baltic States should the need arise according to Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. According to Kirby, the troops can be deployed in five days when called upon. US troops already stationed in Europe could be called upon. The majority of troops will be ground forces and will be for a NATO response force should Russia engage Ukraine in a military conflict. The deployment of the troops would not be a US military decision, but rather a NATO decision according to Kirby. US' Open Talks Proposal on Ukraine 'Classic Example of Megaphone Diplomacy'The US has gone to the United Nations in an attempt to gain international support over their allegations that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is an imminent threat. The Kremlin has vehemently denied the accusations and cited NATO's increased military presence over the past decade as a double-standard. US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, implored the UN security council to look at Russia's actions and not to take their statements at face value. However, she stressed that diplomacy is the preferred course of action. The US has asked Moscow to take part in a public meeting to discuss their security concerns in the region. Russia's ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia called the US' request for an opening meeting a, "classic example of megaphone diplomacy".He asserted that the United States and its allies have failed to provide evidence that an attack is imminent and believes the US is actually pushing for their worst-case scenario, armed conflict, to come true.

