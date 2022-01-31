https://sputniknews.com/20220131/biased-unfair-fans-slam-reality-show-bigg-boss-after-actor-pratik-sehajpal-loses-out-on-trophy-1092629158.html

'Biased, Unfair': Fans Slam Reality Show 'Bigg Boss' After Actor Pratik Sehajpal Loses Out on Trophy

'Biased, Unfair': Fans Slam Reality Show 'Bigg Boss' After Actor Pratik Sehajpal Loses Out on Trophy

"Bigg Boss 15", one of the biggest reality TV game shows, is an Indian adaptation of the Dutch programme "Big Brother". As part of the show, fifteen... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T07:45+0000

2022-01-31T07:45+0000

2022-01-31T07:45+0000

india

celebrity

actor

actress

celebrity

bollywood

actress

actor

reality show

celebrity feud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092632735_0:93:1080:701_1920x0_80_0_0_6219cdf2ee56c613f27111d4b39d6e80.jpg

"Bigg Boss" season 15 ended with high-end drama on Sunday night after actor Pratik Sehajpal lost to actress Tejasswi Prakash, leaving a lot of fans disappointed.Giving each other a run for their money, Tejasswi, Pratik, and actor Karan Kundrra managed to accomplish several tasks and survive the weekly eviction by garnering maximum votes from their fans, becoming the top 3 finalists of the show.However, during the finale, when it was time to announce the top 2, Bollywood superstar and host of "Bigg Boss", Salman Khan, added to the drama and jokingly announced Pratik as the winner before dropping him from the show and bringing him back again. He then dropped Tejasswi and brought her back as well. Salman finally dropped Karan as he announced Pratik and Tejasswi to be the top 2 contestants. Contrary to several online polls which suggested that Pratik has all the qualities of a winner and possesses a good chance of taking the trophy home, Tejasswi was the one to emerge victorious.The decision has left the internet divided as Tejasswi's fans are celebrating her win, while others are slamming the makers of the show and the channel for being "biased" and "unfair" in their judgment. Several celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Debina Choudhary, Andy Kumar, and others took to social media and said that there was only one winner and that was Pratik.Fans threatened to quit watching the show and said that it was the channel's decision to name Tejasswi the winner of the show.Actor Pratik Sehajpal is known for his reality shows "Love School" and "Ace of Space", while actress Tejasswi is known for the soap opera "Swaragini" and reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi".

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, celebrity, actor, actress, celebrity, bollywood, actress, actor, reality show, celebrity feud, tv show, bollywood, tv show, celebrity gossip, india