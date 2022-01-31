https://sputniknews.com/20220131/berlusconi-discharged-after-spending-8-days-in-hospital---reports-1092640635.html

Berlusconi Discharged After Spending 8 Days in Hospital - Reports

Berlusconi Discharged After Spending 8 Days in Hospital - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan where he spent eight days... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T14:46+0000

2022-01-31T14:46+0000

2022-01-31T14:46+0000

silvio berlusconi

sergio mattarella

italy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1b/1083729180_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f89921de0b8042b8ec486bfb16021ec1.jpg

Berlusconi, 85, was hospitalized since January 23, after withdrawing from running for position of Italian president, with his personal physician Alberto Zangrillo saying that he had to have a periodic check-up. Last Saturday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella was re-elected for a second term in office.The Corriere della Sera newspaper published video of Berlusconi exiting the hospital on foot and walking to his car while waving to people.According to the newspaper, Berlusconi was forced to stay in the hospital due to a urinary tract infection. He had been deemed to be in good health but later required a major treatment.The media mogul had to seek medical help on multiple occasions last year due to heart issues and post-COVID-19 conditions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

silvio berlusconi, sergio mattarella, italy