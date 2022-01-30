Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/watch-thai-man-rescues-10-kg-king-cobra-with-bare-hands-1092615967.html
Watch: Thai Man Rescues 10-Kg King Cobra With Bare Hands
Watch: Thai Man Rescues 10-Kg King Cobra With Bare Hands
Cobras, the longest of all venomous snakes, can literally "stand up" if they feel threatened. One bite from them can cause cardiac arrest, as their venom... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
A viral video shared on social media from Thailand appears to show a snake catcher rescuing a humongous reptile using his bare hands.In the video, a middle-aged man tries to control a huge king cobra on a public road. The frightened cobra is then seen raising its head, trying to scare away the man.The incident reportedly took place in the southern Thai province of Krabi. The reptile, about 4.5 metres in length, weighed 10 kilograms, the Thaiger, a Thai media outlet, reported.
Watch: Thai Man Rescues 10-Kg King Cobra With Bare Hands

07:41 GMT 30.01.2022
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
Cobras, the longest of all venomous snakes, can literally "stand up" if they feel threatened. One bite from them can cause cardiac arrest, as their venom affects a person's nervous system.
A viral video shared on social media from Thailand appears to show a snake catcher rescuing a humongous reptile using his bare hands.
In the video, a middle-aged man tries to control a huge king cobra on a public road. The frightened cobra is then seen raising its head, trying to scare away the man.
The incident reportedly took place in the southern Thai province of Krabi. The reptile, about 4.5 metres in length, weighed 10 kilograms, the Thaiger, a Thai media outlet, reported.
