Watch: Thai Man Rescues 10-Kg King Cobra With Bare Hands

Cobras, the longest of all venomous snakes, can literally "stand up" if they feel threatened. One bite from them can cause cardiac arrest, as their venom... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

A viral video shared on social media from Thailand appears to show a snake catcher rescuing a humongous reptile using his bare hands.In the video, a middle-aged man tries to control a huge king cobra on a public road. The frightened cobra is then seen raising its head, trying to scare away the man.The incident reportedly took place in the southern Thai province of Krabi. The reptile, about 4.5 metres in length, weighed 10 kilograms, the Thaiger, a Thai media outlet, reported.

