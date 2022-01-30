https://sputniknews.com/20220130/watch-cbp-agents-argue-with-superiors-over-border-crisis-during-dhs-chief-mayorkas-visit-to-texas-1092614399.html

Watch CBP Agents Argue With Superiors Over Border Crisis During DHS Chief Mayorkas' Visit to Texas

On Friday, Mayorkas visited the border town of Laredo, Texas, describing the border patrol agents' work as "nothing short of heroic." When asked about the term... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

As Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas paid a visit to Laredo, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz got into a heated back-and-forth with the service's agents, according to a video leaked to Fox News.Speaking before his subordinates, Ortiz acknowledged that "morale is at an all-time low." Interestingly enough, Ortiz said he acknowledged the staff's frustration, while Mayorkas was allegedly present at the meeting. Ortiz said that he understood that agents come to work, and are "frustrated." He added that the servicemembers are "upset because you didn’t get the desired outcome that you want," but emphasized that it "doesn’t mean you give up."At that point, one of the agents decided to respond to his superior's pep talk by noting that none of the agents were "giving up."The next remark, presumably by the same agent, who said "It’s kinda hard to say that when..." caused an emotional reaction from the head of the service."It may be hard for you to say it, I’ve been doing this for 31 years. It’s not hard for me to say it," he stated, while other agents cut in by saying "you keep releasing criminal aliens into the country.""You just said it," Ortiz reassured "Ain’t nothing gonna happen to you."It also can be observed in the video that many agents were apparently not pleased with the answers they were getting from their chief. Ortiz asked the agents, "Why are you guys getting caught up in semantics? … I’ve been doing this job as long as y’all."Agents are doing a terrific job, according to Ortiz, by rescuing individuals and removing fentanyl and methamphetamine off the streets. But some of the agents objected by saying that under the Biden administration in 2021, the CBP has "got the highest fentanyl deaths in the history of our country."According to Ortiz, the US has intercepted more fentanyl going across the border this year than the previous year, but one agent worried how much was not being caught, to which the chief replied, "I don’t know. We’re working on it."However, at the end of the video, someone can be heard cracking a joke, which helped to defuse the situation.Late last month, the DHS stated that it intends to use funds from the Trump administration's border wall project to close gaps in the US-Mexico wall, Trump's project, and install erosion control measures, as well as finish past construction on surrounding patrol, maintenance, and access roads.A federal judge in Texas ordered the Biden administration to resume the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, in August last year. The move followed the US Supreme Court denying the Biden administration's attempt to halt the program.According to UN International Organization for Migration spokesperson Alberto Cabezas Talavero, the program was officially reestablished on December 6, and since then, US officials have reportedly returned upwards of 160 migrants to Mexico.

