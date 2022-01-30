Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/vladdy-daddy-dont-start-a-war-in-ukraine-generation-z-having-fun-or-a-media-campaign-1092622397.html
'Vladdy Daddy, Don't Start a War in Ukraine': Generation Z Having Fun or a Media Campaign?
'Vladdy Daddy, Don't Start a War in Ukraine': Generation Z Having Fun or a Media Campaign?
It is sometimes impossible to wrap one's mind around the nature of viral trends. While some of them are fun games like Wordle or silly lipsync videos, others... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-30T16:40+0000
2022-01-30T16:40+0000
social media
kremlin
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090834030_0:0:2883:1622_1920x0_80_0_0_2c282a843043a4a42ad5a30e0569f45b.jpg
It looks like it is in bad taste to trust Russia when it says it is not planning to invade neighbouring countries, so the notorious "war in Ukraine" narrative is still being pushed. Moscow has already faced different kinds of accusations, but it took an unexpected turn when netizens flooded to different social media platforms... literally asking "Vladdy Daddy" not to start a war.It all started on Instagram, with one user deciding to screen-record comments on an unofficial account of Vladimir Putin calling on "Vladdy Daddy" not to start a war. Then TikTok skyrocketed it to trends, with the video swiftly reaping over a million views.Other TikTokers immediately grasped the challenge. Because apparently, this is how Generation Z tries to save the world from "World War III".Ironically, the TikTok videos on "Vladdy Daddy" feature a song by Bonny M called "Rasputin" - a popular viral soundtrack for a variety of short videos, not necessarily (if at all) political.One netizen wondered whether the account that the netizens were spamming was "even his official" one (the answer is no, because neither Putin nor the Kremlin have official pages on Instagram).However, the Russian government is represented on Twitter - and this is where netizens eventually went, spamming the comment sections of every other tweet. How aptly would the words "Vladdy Daddy" look in the comments beneath a press release of a conversation between the Kremlin and the Elysee palace? As if anyone cares.Some of the comments were apparently translated into Russian - which did not make them understandable or any less bizarre. For example, some people pledged to "be a good kitten", and others asked "Vladdy Daddy" not to "invade Ukraine" because they had a "wife and cats".Others were a bit more articulate.Some observers have already suggested that this looks more like a targeted media campaign adapted to the meme-loving Internet community rather than just a weird viral movement by Generation Z.Whatever the origin behind the bizarre social media flood is, the Russian president, along with multiple other top government officials in Moscow, has repeatedly stressed that there are no plans to attack Ukraine.
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/12/1090834030_50:0:2779:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f844aa6e38ca00202e78685359d0a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
social media, kremlin, viral

'Vladdy Daddy, Don't Start a War in Ukraine': Generation Z Having Fun or a Media Campaign?

16:40 GMT 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
It is sometimes impossible to wrap one's mind around the nature of viral trends. While some of them are fun games like Wordle or silly lipsync videos, others are sometimes outright dangerous (remember the crate challenge? Forget it!) or related to serious issues like health and politics... in their own very special way.
It looks like it is in bad taste to trust Russia when it says it is not planning to invade neighbouring countries, so the notorious "war in Ukraine" narrative is still being pushed. Moscow has already faced different kinds of accusations, but it took an unexpected turn when netizens flooded to different social media platforms... literally asking "Vladdy Daddy" not to start a war.
It all started on Instagram, with one user deciding to screen-record comments on an unofficial account of Vladimir Putin calling on "Vladdy Daddy" not to start a war. Then TikTok skyrocketed it to trends, with the video swiftly reaping over a million views.
@astridszarek Vladdy daddy 💀💀💀 #russia #ukraine #vladimirputin #vladdydaddy #war #ww3 #putin ♬ Rasputin (Single Version) - Boney M.
Other TikTokers immediately grasped the challenge. Because apparently, this is how Generation Z tries to save the world from "World War III".
@yourdadspphole i love gen z ❤️ #ww3 #putin #vladdydaddy #instagram ♬ Rasputin (Single Version) - Boney M.
Ironically, the TikTok videos on "Vladdy Daddy" feature a song by Bonny M called "Rasputin" - a popular viral soundtrack for a variety of short videos, not necessarily (if at all) political.
One netizen wondered whether the account that the netizens were spamming was "even his official" one (the answer is no, because neither Putin nor the Kremlin have official pages on Instagram).
However, the Russian government is represented on Twitter - and this is where netizens eventually went, spamming the comment sections of every other tweet. How aptly would the words "Vladdy Daddy" look in the comments beneath a press release of a conversation between the Kremlin and the Elysee palace? As if anyone cares.
Some of the comments were apparently translated into Russian - which did not make them understandable or any less bizarre. For example, some people pledged to "be a good kitten", and others asked "Vladdy Daddy" not to "invade Ukraine" because they had a "wife and cats".
Others were a bit more articulate.
Some observers have already suggested that this looks more like a targeted media campaign adapted to the meme-loving Internet community rather than just a weird viral movement by Generation Z.
Whatever the origin behind the bizarre social media flood is, the Russian president, along with multiple other top government officials in Moscow, has repeatedly stressed that there are no plans to attack Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese