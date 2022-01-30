https://sputniknews.com/20220130/useful-idiot-prince-andrew-under-fire-over-alleged-trips-to-china-to-promote-london-beijing-ties-1092616077.html

'Useful Idiot': Prince Andrew Under Fire Over Alleged Trips to China to Promote London-Beijing Ties

'Useful Idiot': Prince Andrew Under Fire Over Alleged Trips to China to Promote London-Beijing Ties

During one of the alleged visits to China in 2018, the Duke of York purportedly praised the country's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T08:02+0000

2022-01-30T08:02+0000

2022-01-30T08:02+0000

china

prince andrew

ties

sex abuse

trips

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083681022_0:252:2744:1796_1920x0_80_0_0_4a2b97d48ab7c43ab0fa61f3ded9b835.jpg

Prince Andrew has been slammed over his alleged eight visits to China between 2010 and 2019, during which he allegedly called for closer cooperation between Beijing and London.Ohlberg was echoed by senior Tory lawmaker Sir Iain Duncan who said "it is unfortunate that Prince Andrew appears to have been used this way".According to the Daily Mail, the Duke of York made the visits on behalf of his Pitch@Palace business mentoring initiative after he was allegedly invited by the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs (CPIFA).As for Prince Andrew's purported eight visits to China, it reportedly includes one in 2018, which saw the Duke of York touting Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), or the "New Silk Road". This global strategy was okayed by the Chinese government in 2013 to expand the country's economic and political clout through financing multiple infrastructure and development projects in nearly 70 countries and international organisations.The "useful idiot" remarks come as Queen Elizabeth II's second son remains embroiled in a sexual abuse scandal involving Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that in 2001, when she was 17, the now-late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew several times, allegations the Duke of York rejects.Earlier in January, a US court refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021 and ordered the prince to testify under oath. This was followed by the Queen revoking the Duke of York's "His Royal Highness" title and some military ranks.

https://sputniknews.com/20220119/witness-is-bravely-willing-to-testify-she-saw-prince-andrew-with-young-girl-at-uk-club-1092361964.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

china, prince andrew, ties, sex abuse, trips, uk