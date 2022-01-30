Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/soros-bets-on-a-lame-horse-1092612125.html
Soros Bets on a Lame Horse
Soros Bets on a Lame Horse
The reputation of Soros and his colossal investments in progressive and liberal causes around the world remains ambiguous, and in the US, where he has made his... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-30T00:03+0000
2022-01-30T00:03+0000
cartoon
democrats
ted rall
george soros
political action committee (pac)
midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092612501_0:29:1200:704_1920x0_80_0_0_757d27883895ba17e562407f9de9f950.jpg
George Soros is said to have donated $125 million to "Democracy PAC," the political action committee he established ahead of the 2020 election season, a move that prompted some experts to believe that the famous investor is seeking to provide help to the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections later this year.The donation is deemed one of the largest of its kind this year. Soros described the spending package as a "long-term investment" that extends beyond the next midterms, which will see all 435 House seats, 34 Senate seats, and 39 state and territorial governorships up for election.Meanwhile, according to numerous polls and experts in the media, the Democrats are likely to lose their thin majority in Congress altogether at the elections. This month's Gallup poll, conducted over the course of 2021, revealed that Democratic support has fallen across the country in the last year. The public's preferences have switched from a nine-point Democratic advantage to a five-point GOP advantage — the largest shift in one calendar year for each party, amid the Biden administration's crises and failed attempts by Democrats to push their legislative agenda through Congress.Such a decision of the far-sighted Soros cannot but cause comparisons to a hypothetical investor who, despite living at the time of the invention of the Ford Model T and the assembly line, heavily invested in stables for the sake of "progress".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092612501_0:0:1200:900_1920x0_80_0_0_cfa47778c3a187ac25dd417b18aac079.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cartoon, democrats, ted rall, george soros, political action committee (pac), midterm elections

Soros Bets on a Lame Horse

00:03 GMT 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Ted RallDoes George Soros have money to burn? Clearly so. The billionaire has reportedly committed $125 million to "Democracy PAC," his political action committee, some of which will no doubt find its way into the coffers of the Democratic Party as it heads into the midterms, which it is expected to lose.
Does George Soros have money to burn? Clearly so. The billionaire has reportedly committed $125 million to Democracy PAC, his political action committee, some of which will no doubt find its way into the coffers of the Democratic Party as it heads into the midterms, which it is expected to lose. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
The reputation of Soros and his colossal investments in progressive and liberal causes around the world remains ambiguous, and in the US, where he has made his home, the billionaire, despite claiming to donate money to candidates without regard to their party, is mostly known for his support of the Democrats.
George Soros is said to have donated $125 million to "Democracy PAC," the political action committee he established ahead of the 2020 election season, a move that prompted some experts to believe that the famous investor is seeking to provide help to the Democratic Party ahead of the midterm elections later this year.
The donation is deemed one of the largest of its kind this year. Soros described the spending package as a "long-term investment" that extends beyond the next midterms, which will see all 435 House seats, 34 Senate seats, and 39 state and territorial governorships up for election.
Meanwhile, according to numerous polls and experts in the media, the Democrats are likely to lose their thin majority in Congress altogether at the elections. This month's Gallup poll, conducted over the course of 2021, revealed that Democratic support has fallen across the country in the last year. The public's preferences have switched from a nine-point Democratic advantage to a five-point GOP advantage — the largest shift in one calendar year for each party, amid the Biden administration's crises and failed attempts by Democrats to push their legislative agenda through Congress.
Such a decision of the far-sighted Soros cannot but cause comparisons to a hypothetical investor who, despite living at the time of the invention of the Ford Model T and the assembly line, heavily invested in stables for the sake of "progress".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese