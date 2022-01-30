Richard Williams’ Ruined $1.1M Florida Property Where He Trained Serena & Venus Is Set For Auction

Richard Williams’ four-bedroom mansion with two tennis courts, where he trained his teenage daughters, is in very bad condition and planned to go up for auction, The Sun reported on Saturday.According to photos, the $1.1 million property needs extensive repairs as the house looks frayed and rotted and the territory around it seems to be neglected. The house was said to be uninhabited.Williams lost his property in 2017 after he divorced his third wife Lakeisha Williams. According to the Sun, the property was “refinanced three times in the last four years, and thousands of dollars of skipped payments forced the home to go into foreclosure.”The house is reportedly expected to be sold to the highest bidder at the end of February.His former wife reportedly forged his signature and illegally took over his house. The couple has a son, Dylan.
Richard Williams, father and coach of legendary tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, brought the 10-acre property, located in West Palm Beach, Florida, in 1995.
Richard Williams’ four-bedroom mansion with two tennis courts, where he trained his teenage daughters, is in very bad condition and planned to go up for auction, The Sun reported on Saturday.
According to photos, the $1.1 million property needs extensive repairs as the house looks frayed and rotted and the territory around it seems to be neglected. The house was said to be uninhabited.
Williams lost his property in 2017 after he divorced his third wife Lakeisha Williams. According to the Sun, the property was “refinanced three times in the last four years, and thousands of dollars of skipped payments forced the home to go into foreclosure.”
The house is reportedly expected to be sold to the highest bidder at the end of February.
His former wife reportedly forged his signature and illegally took over his house. The couple has a son, Dylan.