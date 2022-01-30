https://sputniknews.com/20220130/pentagon-hopes-to-light-a-fire-for-hypersonic-weapon-development-during-high-level-defense-meeting-1092627044.html

Pentagon Hopes to 'Light a Fire' for Hypersonic Weapon Development During High-Level Defense Meeting

Pentagon Hopes to 'Light a Fire' for Hypersonic Weapon Development During High-Level Defense Meeting

In October 2021, Gen. John Hyten, then-vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, warned that China's military capabilities would soon surpass that of both... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T22:07+0000

2022-01-30T22:07+0000

2022-01-30T22:07+0000

us department of defense (dod)

russia

us

china

pentagon

hypersonic weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104978/76/1049787618_0:81:1200:756_1920x0_80_0_0_57d1b18253c4969895f9bf5626849af0.jpg

As the US attempts to catch up with Russia and China's development of hypersonic weapons, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin plans to quicken Washington's pace by hosting a high-level meeting with a number of defense industry CEOs on Thursday. The primary goal of the meeting, first reported last week by DefenseOne, is to "light a fire underneath the entire hypersonic industry" and "encourage industry to pick up the pace," according to CNN, citing two defense executives invited to attend. A virtual meeting will be chaired by US Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks, and will be attended by Heidi Shyu, the under secretary of defense for research and engineering. Topics will reportedly include topics ranging from "systems engineering concepts to the manufacturing workforce."Attendees will include Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Leidos, Aerojet Rocketdyne, BAE Systems and several other big-ticket weapon-makers.The Pentagon's rare meeting with industry decision-makers also comes as an opportunity for Austin to deliver "brief framing remarks," Pahon noted. In late November, 2021, Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations, asserted that the US was significantly lagging behind Russia and China in its testing of hypersonic weapons. Hypersonic missiles travel at least five times the speed of sound (approximately 3,800 miles per hour [6116 kilometers per hour]).Meanwhile, the US Space Force is attempting to "figure out the type of satellite constellation that we need" to track hypersonic missiles, according to Thompson. He noted that both the service's approach and timeline would evolve as a result.

https://sputniknews.com/20220125/china-tests-new-engine-likely-to-power-hypersonic-aircraft-1092503244.html

russia

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us department of defense (dod), russia, us, china, pentagon, hypersonic weapons