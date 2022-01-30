Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/one-of-the-last-safe-havens-on-earth-loses-its-covid-free-status-1092621445.html
One of the Last Safe Havens on Earth Loses Its COVID-Free Status
One of the Last Safe Havens on Earth Loses Its COVID-Free Status
Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has stated that the government is trying its best to rectify the situation, urging residents to strictly follow COVID-19... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-30T14:12+0000
2022-01-30T14:12+0000
disaster
vaccination
lockdown
authorities
kiribati
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105047/04/1050470435_0:102:2465:1488_1920x0_80_0_0_5e9ac6539f5bde74ab432eb5cda9e23f.jpg
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati has jumped to 181, in a sea change from the 36 infections registered earlier this month.For two years, the archipelago remained one of the last places on our planet to avoid any COVID outbreaks due to the nation's remote location and strict border controls.In March 2020, the nation of approximately 140,000 people closed its international border, but earlier in January, Kiribati started reopening as the authorities allowed the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring 54 of the island nation's citizens back home.They included lots of missionaries who left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith. More than half of them were COVID-positive despite previously being tested three times in nearby Fiji, and put in quarantine with additional testing when they arrived home.Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has, meanwhile, pledged that the government is using all its resources to improve the situation, and urged people to get vaccinated. Only 33% of the nation's inhabitants are fully inoculated, while 59% have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the online scientific publication Our World in Data.The rise in COVID cases previously prompted the government to declared a state of disaster, with lockdowns extended on a number of Kiribati's islands, including South Tarawa, Betio, and Buota.Commenting on the matter, Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, for her part, asserted that "generally speaking, it's inevitable" and that COVID-19 "will get to every corner of the world".
https://sputniknews.com/20210506/kiribati-clamor-western-experts-fear-chinese-runway-repair-actually-aims-at-new-air-base-1082820939.html
kiribati
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105047/04/1050470435_172:0:2291:1589_1920x0_80_0_0_71dc12952d88a9e2a8d51e27228c154d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
disaster, vaccination, lockdown, authorities, kiribati, covid-19

One of the Last Safe Havens on Earth Loses Its COVID-Free Status

14:12 GMT 30.01.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Vogel, FileTarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view
Tarawa atoll, Kiribati, is seen in an aerial view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© AP Photo / Richard Vogel, File
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has stated that the government is trying its best to rectify the situation, urging residents to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols to minimise virus-related risks.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Pacific island nation of Kiribati has jumped to 181, in a sea change from the 36 infections registered earlier this month.
For two years, the archipelago remained one of the last places on our planet to avoid any COVID outbreaks due to the nation's remote location and strict border controls.
In March 2020, the nation of approximately 140,000 people closed its international border, but earlier in January, Kiribati started reopening as the authorities allowed the Mormon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to charter a plane to bring 54 of the island nation's citizens back home.
© Google EarthKiribati's Kanton Island, an atoll located 5,280 miles southeast of Hong Kong, 1,850 miles southwest of Hawaii, and 800 miles north of the US territory of American Samoa. Its derelict airstrip is located in the northwest corner.
Kiribati's Kanton Island, an atoll located 5,280 miles southeast of Hong Kong, 1,850 miles southwest of Hawaii, and 800 miles north of the US territory of American Samoa. Its derelict airstrip is located in the northwest corner. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
Kiribati's Kanton Island, an atoll located 5,280 miles southeast of Hong Kong, 1,850 miles southwest of Hawaii, and 800 miles north of the US territory of American Samoa. Its derelict airstrip is located in the northwest corner.
© Google Earth
They included lots of missionaries who left Kiribati before the border closure to spread the faith. More than half of them were COVID-positive despite previously being tested three times in nearby Fiji, and put in quarantine with additional testing when they arrived home.
Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has, meanwhile, pledged that the government is using all its resources to improve the situation, and urged people to get vaccinated. Only 33% of the nation's inhabitants are fully inoculated, while 59% have had at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the online scientific publication Our World in Data.
The rise in COVID cases previously prompted the government to declared a state of disaster, with lockdowns extended on a number of Kiribati's islands, including South Tarawa, Betio, and Buota.
The derelict airfield on Kanton Island, Kiribati. While measuring 8,000 feet in length, the easternmost 1,500 feet of the airstrip are overgrown with shrubs and trees, leaving just 6,500 feet for possible use. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2021
Kiribati Clamor: Western Experts Fear Chinese Runway Repair Actually Aims at New Air Base
6 May 2021, 22:20 GMT

Dr Api Talemaitoga, chair of a network of Indigenous Pacific Island doctors in New Zealand, was cited by ABC News as saying that Kiribati had only several intensive care beds in the entire nation, and that it earlier relied on sending its sickest patients to Fiji or New Zealand for treatment. Talemaitoga added that he said: "Oh, my lord" after hearing the news about a COVID outbreak in Kiribati.

Commenting on the matter, Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, for her part, asserted that "generally speaking, it's inevitable" and that COVID-19 "will get to every corner of the world".

"It's a matter of buying enough time to prepare and getting as many people vaccinated as possible", she added.

World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese