Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/most-americans-dislike-bidens-plan-to-consider-only-female-black-candidates-for-supreme-court-1092626176.html
Most Americans Dislike Biden's Plan to Consider Only Female Black Candidates for Supreme Court
Most Americans Dislike Biden's Plan to Consider Only Female Black Candidates for Supreme Court
Biden got his first chance to change the makeup of the high judicial body after its eldest member, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 83, announced his resignation. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-30T19:21+0000
2022-01-30T19:21+0000
joe biden
us supreme court
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118663_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1bc45c81223a2f39b19f4953162a7cc4.jpg
An overwhelming majority of Americans participating in a poll want US President Joe Biden to review more candidates for a soon-to-be vacancy in the Supreme Court, not only Black women, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals. Some 76% disliked the idea of limiting the candidates to a single group, while only 23% answering the questionnaire backed Biden's plan to do so.POTUS earlier promised to pick the first Black woman for the Supreme Court during the 2020 primaries and recently confirmed that he plans to go through with his pledge. He also offered to soothe concerns that other equally-experienced candidates might be ignored due to this principle.Poll results don't change much with the demographic, as only 28% of non-White Americans answering questions in the survey wanted Biden to consider only Black women for the position. The opinions however shifted along party lines – 46% of asked Democrats wanted Biden to go through with his promise, while other 54% polled opposed such an approach.The position for the Supreme Court opened after its oldest member, 83-year-old Justice Stephen G. Breyer, announced his resignation on 27 January. Breyer was appointed by US President Bill Clinton. This will be the first chance for US President Joe Biden to appoint a new justice to the conservatively-leaning Supreme Court.
https://sputniknews.com/20220127/breyer-confirms-to-biden-his-retirement-at-end-of-current-us-supreme-court-term-1092561805.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118663_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c4f67eda470215826452eb93304fb07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us supreme court, us

Most Americans Dislike Biden's Plan to Consider Only Female Black Candidates for Supreme Court

19:21 GMT 30.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANNA MONEYMAKERA protester holds a sign that reads "Freedom is one generation from Extinction" as he walks by the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on January 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Today the Justices of the Supreme Court are hearing arguments against U.S. President Joe Biden’s private sector Covid-19 vaccination rules.
A protester holds a sign that reads Freedom is one generation from Extinction as he walks by the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill on January 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Today the Justices of the Supreme Court are hearing arguments against U.S. President Joe Biden’s private sector Covid-19 vaccination rules. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANNA MONEYMAKER
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Biden got his first chance to change the makeup of the high judicial body after its eldest member, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 83, announced his resignation.
An overwhelming majority of Americans participating in a poll want US President Joe Biden to review more candidates for a soon-to-be vacancy in the Supreme Court, not only Black women, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals. Some 76% disliked the idea of limiting the candidates to a single group, while only 23% answering the questionnaire backed Biden's plan to do so.
POTUS earlier promised to pick the first Black woman for the Supreme Court during the 2020 primaries and recently confirmed that he plans to go through with his pledge. He also offered to soothe concerns that other equally-experienced candidates might be ignored due to this principle.
"The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court".
Poll results don't change much with the demographic, as only 28% of non-White Americans answering questions in the survey wanted Biden to consider only Black women for the position. The opinions however shifted along party lines – 46% of asked Democrats wanted Biden to go through with his promise, while other 54% polled opposed such an approach.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer holds up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, while President Joe Biden looks on, as Breyer announces he will retire at the end of the court's current term, at the White House in Washington, U.S. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2022
Breyer Confirms to Biden His Retirement at End of Current US Supreme Court Term
27 January, 18:08 GMT
The position for the Supreme Court opened after its oldest member, 83-year-old Justice Stephen G. Breyer, announced his resignation on 27 January. Breyer was appointed by US President Bill Clinton. This will be the first chance for US President Joe Biden to appoint a new justice to the conservatively-leaning Supreme Court.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese