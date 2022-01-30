https://sputniknews.com/20220130/most-americans-dislike-bidens-plan-to-consider-only-female-black-candidates-for-supreme-court-1092626176.html

Most Americans Dislike Biden's Plan to Consider Only Female Black Candidates for Supreme Court

Most Americans Dislike Biden's Plan to Consider Only Female Black Candidates for Supreme Court

Biden got his first chance to change the makeup of the high judicial body after its eldest member, Justice Stephen G. Breyer, 83, announced his resignation. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

An overwhelming majority of Americans participating in a poll want US President Joe Biden to review more candidates for a soon-to-be vacancy in the Supreme Court, not only Black women, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals. Some 76% disliked the idea of limiting the candidates to a single group, while only 23% answering the questionnaire backed Biden's plan to do so.POTUS earlier promised to pick the first Black woman for the Supreme Court during the 2020 primaries and recently confirmed that he plans to go through with his pledge. He also offered to soothe concerns that other equally-experienced candidates might be ignored due to this principle.Poll results don't change much with the demographic, as only 28% of non-White Americans answering questions in the survey wanted Biden to consider only Black women for the position. The opinions however shifted along party lines – 46% of asked Democrats wanted Biden to go through with his promise, while other 54% polled opposed such an approach.The position for the Supreme Court opened after its oldest member, 83-year-old Justice Stephen G. Breyer, announced his resignation on 27 January. Breyer was appointed by US President Bill Clinton. This will be the first chance for US President Joe Biden to appoint a new justice to the conservatively-leaning Supreme Court.

