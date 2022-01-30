https://sputniknews.com/20220130/johnny-depp-launches-nft-project-selling-his-art-and-people-love-it-1092620802.html

Johnny Depp Launches NFT Project Selling His Art and People Love It

Johnny Depp Launches NFT Project Selling His Art and People Love It

One is likely to immediately associate Johnny Depp with his acting, recalling the iconic roles of Captain Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, Sweeney Todd, and Mad... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T13:37+0000

2022-01-30T13:37+0000

2022-01-30T13:37+0000

society

johnny depp

nft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092620776_0:0:3091:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_8a80ac6137bba0014470249a269ff8ff.jpg

American actor Johnny Depp has launched his own NFT project, titled "Never Fear Truth", offering 11,111 NFTs for sale to those who might be interested in the art he's created.This is the first time the world-famous actor has revealed his artistic creations to the world, with his series titled "Friends and Heroes". In a handful of portraits created at the intersection of pop art and street art, Depp offers his own unique look at important characters in his life. Among the NFTs are portraits of his daughter Lily-Rose Depp, his late dog Mooh, and so-called "Bunnyman" - the legendary subject of one the dreams of his son Jack. Depp also took a look at himself as well.Shortly after the actor unveiled "Never Fear Truth", it caused ripples in the NFT community and even "broke" Discord, as a wave of those wanting a piece of Depp's art rushed to take part.The award-winning actor also launched a fan art competition for spots on the whitelist, announcing a winner every day.For many fans, Depp's artistic skills came as a huge surprise, as the actor himself acknowledged that, although he's "painted for many years", he's never showed it to the world. But now, Depp says, is a good time to "embrace fear" and "show it".Despite being launched several days ago, netizens continue to discuss it. Many have already made up their minds about their favourite painting by Johnny.The revelation of Depp's artistic side has especially touched those who sided with him in the wake of the "abuse" scandal around his ex-wife, Amber Heard.Heard has accused Depp of "abusing" her, fuelling the media scandal around him that resulted in the actor being called a "wife beater" - something that Depp has vehemently denied and legally challenged. However, a UK court decided to side with Heard, and Depp's libel case was thrown out. According to the actor's lawyers, he was stripped of a fair trial and will be appealing the decision.The legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife will reportedly continue in April 2022, with Heard facing a $50 million defamation lawsuit.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

society, johnny depp, nft