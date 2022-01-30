https://sputniknews.com/20220130/istanbul-airport-named-busiest-in-europe---aci-europe-1092626515.html

Istanbul Airport Named Busiest in Europe - ACI Europe

Istanbul Airport Named Busiest in Europe - ACI Europe

MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik)

While passenger traffic across the European airport network increased by 37% in 2021 compared to 2020, it still remained 59% below pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the report said.Overall in 2021, Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe with 36,988,563 passengers, followed by Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow with 30,943,456 passengers, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris with 26,201,698 passengers, with Amsterdam-Schiphol and Moscow-Domodedovo closing the top-5 list.Istanbul Airport also ranked first among European airports by the number of passengers in 2020 despite the pandemic restrictions with over 20 million passengers.

