Istanbul Airport Named Busiest in Europe - ACI Europe
Istanbul Airport Named Busiest in Europe - ACI Europe
20:26 GMT 30.01.2022
© REUTERS / Murad SezerWorkers repair the damaged parts of the terminal building at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following yesterday's blast June 29, 2016
MOSCOW, January 30 (Sputnik) - Istanbul Airport has been named the busiest airport in Europe in 2021 with almost 37 million passengers, according to the annual report of Airports Council International (ACI) Europe.
While passenger traffic across the European airport network increased by 37% in 2021 compared to 2020, it still remained 59% below pre-pandemic levels of 2019, the report said.
Overall in 2021, Istanbul Airport was the busiest airport in Europe with 36,988,563 passengers, followed by Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow with 30,943,456 passengers, Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris with 26,201,698 passengers, with Amsterdam-Schiphol and Moscow-Domodedovo closing the top-5 list.
Istanbul Airport also ranked first among European airports by the number of passengers in 2020 despite the pandemic restrictions with over 20 million passengers.
