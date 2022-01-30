https://sputniknews.com/20220130/girlfriend-of-manchester-united-star-greenwood-accuses-him-of-physical-abuse---photos-1092622038.html

Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Greenwood Accuses Him of Physical Abuse - Photos

Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Greenwood Accuses Him of Physical Abuse - Photos

The 20-year-old and his girlfriend are said to have been together since school, but they had a short two-month split back in 2020 after Greenwood got in... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T14:35+0000

2022-01-30T14:35+0000

2022-01-30T14:35+0000

manchester united

abuse

sport

football

scandal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092622319_0:85:2911:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_1f044c7fc2e62ad61b06b0732bf80817.jpg

Model Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester united striker Mason Greenwood, has accused him of physical abuse, posting photos of bruises and a bleeding split lip on her Instagram. The woman stated, "to everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me".She also reportedly published an audio recording of a heated argument between them, in which a male voice can be heard cursing and demanding that a woman have sex with him, which she opposed. The audio was allegedly recorded on 22 October last year.The photos were removed from her Instagram later in the day. The football club has already addressed the incident, decrying "any form of violence".At the same time, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement to Mirror Football, saying they are aware of the situation and that "enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".Nike (which sponsors the player) also said they are "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

manchester united, abuse, sport, football, scandal