Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Greenwood Accuses Him of Physical Abuse - Photos
Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Greenwood Accuses Him of Physical Abuse - Photos
The 20-year-old and his girlfriend are said to have been together since school, but they had a short two-month split back in 2020 after Greenwood got in...
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092622319_0:85:2911:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_1f044c7fc2e62ad61b06b0732bf80817.jpg
Model Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester united striker Mason Greenwood, has accused him of physical abuse, posting photos of bruises and a bleeding split lip on her Instagram. The woman stated, "to everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me".She also reportedly published an audio recording of a heated argument between them, in which a male voice can be heard cursing and demanding that a woman have sex with him, which she opposed. The audio was allegedly recorded on 22 October last year.The photos were removed from her Instagram later in the day. The football club has already addressed the incident, decrying "any form of violence".At the same time, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement to Mirror Football, saying they are aware of the situation and that "enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".Nike (which sponsors the player) also said they are "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation".
Girlfriend of Manchester United Star Greenwood Accuses Him of Physical Abuse - Photos

14:35 GMT 30.01.2022
© REUTERS / Ian WaltonBrentford v Manchester United - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - 19 January 2022, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal.
© REUTERS / Ian Walton
The 20-year-old and his girlfriend are said to have been together since school, but they had a short two-month split back in 2020 after Greenwood got in trouble for sneaking two models from Iceland into the team’s hotel during quarantine.
Model Harriet Robson, the girlfriend of Manchester united striker Mason Greenwood, has accused him of physical abuse, posting photos of bruises and a bleeding split lip on her Instagram. The woman stated, "to everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me".
She also reportedly published an audio recording of a heated argument between them, in which a male voice can be heard cursing and demanding that a woman have sex with him, which she opposed. The audio was allegedly recorded on 22 October last year.
Screenshot of a deleted post published by Harriet Robson, depicting blood on her lip as she accuses her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of abuse.
Screenshot of a deleted post published by Harriet Robson, depicting blood on her lip as she accuses her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of abuse.
Screenshot of a deleted post published by Harriet Robson, depicting a bruise as she accuses her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of abuse.
Screenshot of a deleted post published by Harriet Robson, depicting a bruise as she accuses her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of abuse.
Screenshot of a deleted post published by Harriet Robson, depicting a bruise as she accuses her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of abuse.
Screenshot of a deleted post published by Harriet Robson, depicting a bruise as she accuses her boyfriend Mason Greenwood of abuse.
The photos were removed from her Instagram later in the day.
The football club has already addressed the incident, decrying "any form of violence".

"We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind".

At the same time, Greater Manchester Police issued a statement to Mirror Football, saying they are aware of the situation and that "enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances".
Nike (which sponsors the player) also said they are "deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation".
