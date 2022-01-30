https://sputniknews.com/20220130/fears-for-model-mia-khalifa-appear-after-her-facebook-account-turns-into-remembering-page-1092614807.html

Fears For Model Mia Khalifa Appear After Her Facebook Account Turns Into 'Remembering Page'

Frightened Khalifa fans flocked to the social network, expressing concerns for her safety after rumours about her death started to spread.Khalifa's Facebook account, which has over 4.2 million subscribers, deleted her photo, replacing it with the script "Remembering".All of the ex-Pornhub icon's posts have disappeared and been replaced by a section that allows her "friends and family to remember and honour them".Worried and bemused fans tweeted questions about her possible death, as there has been no official confirmation or denial.

