Fears For Model Mia Khalifa Appear After Her Facebook Account Turns Into 'Remembering Page'
Fears For Model Mia Khalifa Appear After Her Facebook Account Turns Into 'Remembering Page'
Fears For Model Mia Khalifa Appear After Her Facebook Account Turned Into ‘Remembering Page’
2022-01-30T04:01+0000
2022-01-30T04:20+0000
Frightened Khalifa fans flocked to the social network, expressing concerns for her safety after rumours about her death started to spread.Khalifa's Facebook account, which has over 4.2 million subscribers, deleted her photo, replacing it with the script "Remembering".All of the ex-Pornhub icon's posts have disappeared and been replaced by a section that allows her "friends and family to remember and honour them".Worried and bemused fans tweeted questions about her possible death, as there has been no official confirmation or denial.
Fears For Model Mia Khalifa Appear After Her Facebook Account Turns Into 'Remembering Page'

04:01 GMT 30.01.2022 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 30.01.2022)
Mia Khalifa
© Photo : miakhalifa/instagram
Alexandra Kashirina
The Lebanese-American media personality, former pornographic actress, and webcam model turned her Facebook account into a memorial page titled "Remembering Mia Khalifa" on Saturday.
Frightened Khalifa fans flocked to the social network, expressing concerns for her safety after rumours about her death started to spread.
Khalifa's Facebook account, which has over 4.2 million subscribers, deleted her photo, replacing it with the script "Remembering".

"Remembering Mia Khalifa. We hope that people who love Mia Khalifa will find comfort in visiting their profile to remember and celebrate their life", the profile says.

All of the ex-Pornhub icon's posts have disappeared and been replaced by a section that allows her "friends and family to remember and honour them".
Worried and bemused fans tweeted questions about her possible death, as there has been no official confirmation or denial.
