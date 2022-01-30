Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220130/chilling-james-blunt-threatens-to-release-new-music-if-spotify-wont-remove-joe-rogans-podcast-1092615801.html
Chilling: James Blunt 'Threatens' to 'Release New Music' If Spotify Won't Remove Joe Rogan's Podcast
Chilling: James Blunt 'Threatens' to 'Release New Music' If Spotify Won't Remove Joe Rogan's Podcast
Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and several other stars previously decided to remove their music from the platform, demanding that Spotify purge all "public... 30.01.2022
"You're Beautiful" singer James Blunt, who is known for his light-hearted humour, has decided to join the campaign against Joe Rogan on Spotify, jokingly threatening to "release new music" if the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast is not removed from the platform.The online campaign against the podcast veteran started after Rogan released an episode featuring Dr Robert Malone. After that, a group of scientists and physicians petitioned Spotify, accusing Rogan of spreading misinformation about COVID-19. In the episode, Malone stated that "mass formation psychosis" is in fact making people believe in vaccination efficacy. When Rogan asked about rumours alleging that American hospitals are listing COVID as the reason for their patients' deaths to get paid, Malone said it is not a "rumour" at all.Several musicians and podcasters also slammed the commentator and demanded to de-platform him. Rock star Neil Young was the first on the list, saying "they can have Rogan or Young. Not both".Rogan is known for his scepticism regarding COVID-19 vaccines and anti-pandemic measures. He also promoted the use of the animal dewormer Ivermectin to treat coronavirus.
Chilling: James Blunt 'Threatens' to 'Release New Music' If Spotify Won't Remove Joe Rogan's Podcast

