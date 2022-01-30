https://sputniknews.com/20220130/canadas-prime-minister-moved-from-ottawa-home-amid-protest---reports-1092614030.html

Canada’s Prime Minister Moved From Ottawa Home Amid Protest - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family have left their home in the capital city amid the trucker protest against coronavirus... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

Trudeau and his family were moved to a different location in Ottawa, CBC said on Saturday, adding that trucks with banners denouncing Trudeau and Canadian public health measures were gathering along Wellington Street in front of the Parliament Buildings.Earlier on Saturday, media reported that thousands of truckers and hundreds of other demonstrators were gathering in Ottawa, in protest against COVID-19 measures. The truckers had started to arrive on Friday night.Also on Friday, Trudeau said that the truckers' anti-science, anti-government, and anti-society ideas presented a threat not only to themselves but also to all Canadians.Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and SpaceX, endorsed the protest on Thursday, tweeting, "Canadian truckers rule." So far, 82% of Canadians aged five and up have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Adults account for 90% of the population.The protest has been peaceful so far, according to CBC. According to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, quoted in the reports, the vast majority of truck drivers in the country have been vaccinated. It has "strongly disapproved" of the Ottawa gathering.

