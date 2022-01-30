https://sputniknews.com/20220130/canada-withdraws-non-essential-employees-from-its-embassy-in-kiev-1092625348.html

Canada Withdraws Non-Essential Employees From Its Embassy in Kiev

Canadian authorities on Sunday announced that Ottawa has decided to "temporarily withdraw" non-essential employees and remaining dependants from its embassy in Kiev.The statement noted that the Canadian Embassy in Ukraine remains open.Canadians are still recommended to avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine due to what is deemed by Ottawa as "ongoing Russian threats and military buildup in and around the country". Last week, Canada decided to withdraw the families of diplomats with underage children from the country.Ottawa has asserted that it "is steadfast in its support of Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence", condemning Russia's alleged "threats" toward the neighbouring country. Canada also vowed "strong consequences" in the event of "further aggression". Russia, however, has repeatedly denied claims of its purported plans to "invade" Ukraine, voicing concern in regard to the Western countries (Canada among them) continuing to send military aid to the country under the pretext of the alleged "threat".

