https://sputniknews.com/20220130/belgians-hold-demonstration-against-covid-measures-in-brussels-1092618187.html

Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels

Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels

According to figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute, Belgium has on average registered more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases daily. 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T11:59+0000

2022-01-30T11:59+0000

2022-01-30T11:59+0000

belgium

brussels

protests

europe

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1e/1092619662_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9e09338499b626af80733064d8f27235.jpg

Sputnik is live from Brussels in Belgium as protesters hold a demonstration against pandemic restrictions. “United for Freedom” is organising the event just one week after protesters clashed with police during a similar demonstration. During the protest, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.At least 70 people were detained and three officers and 12 demonstrators were treated by medics.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

belgium

brussels

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels 2022-01-30T11:59+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

belgium, brussels, protests, europe, protest, видео