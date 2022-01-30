Sputnik is live from Brussels in Belgium as protesters hold a demonstration against pandemic restrictions. “United for Freedom” is organising the event just one week after protesters clashed with police during a similar demonstration. During the protest, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.At least 70 people were detained and three officers and 12 demonstrators were treated by medics.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels
According to figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute, Belgium has on average registered more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases daily.
Sputnik is live from Brussels in Belgium as protesters hold a demonstration against pandemic restrictions. “United for Freedom” is organising the event just one week after protesters clashed with police during a similar demonstration. During the protest, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd.
At least 70 people were detained and three officers and 12 demonstrators were treated by medics.