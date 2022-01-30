Registration was successful!
Ask Israel If They Have Advanced Version of Pegasus: Opposition Criticises PM Modi Over Snooping Row
Ask Israel If They Have Advanced Version of Pegasus: Opposition Criticises PM Modi Over Snooping Row
On Friday, the American newspaper, The New York Times, reasserted its claim that India's federal government cocluded a deal with Israel's NSO Group in 2017 to... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083423889_0:0:2134:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_694aef6a7a0fd6e664361cfb2fd311bd.jpg
Senior Congress politician P Chidambaram on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message about the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel amid a row over the Pegasus snooping controversy.On Saturday, Narendra Modi issued a video message where he congratulated India and Israel, marking 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check if Israel has any advanced version of the Pegasus spyware.According to a report in The New York Times, the Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly $2 billion deal involving sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017.Reacting to the NYT report, Minister VK Singh on Saturday questioned the report's authenticity and called it paid media.The Pegasus row first erupted in July 2021 after a consortium of media outlets (including The New York Times) reported that Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen, and journalists had potentially been spied upon using the spyware. The list of snooping targets 300 Indians and also reportedly includes Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.
narendra modi, israel, india, narendra modi, israel, prime minister's office of india, pegasus, india

Ask Israel If They Have Advanced Version of Pegasus: Opposition Criticises PM Modi Over Snooping Row

07:49 GMT 30.01.2022
© Photo : KasperskyPegasus
Pegasus - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2022
© Photo : Kaspersky
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On Friday, the American newspaper, The New York Times, reasserted its claim that India's federal government cocluded a deal with Israel's NSO Group in 2017 to buy Pegasus software and used taxpayer money to purchase the military-grade spyware. A claim that the Indian government has categorically rejected.
Senior Congress politician P Chidambaram on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message about the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Israel amid a row over the Pegasus snooping controversy.
On Saturday, Narendra Modi issued a video message where he congratulated India and Israel, marking 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check if Israel has any advanced version of the Pegasus spyware.
According to a report in The New York Times, the Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the "centrepieces" of a roughly $2 billion deal involving sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017.
Reacting to the NYT report, Minister VK Singh on Saturday questioned the report's authenticity and called it paid media.
The Pegasus row first erupted in July 2021 after a consortium of media outlets (including The New York Times) reported that Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen, and journalists had potentially been spied upon using the spyware. The list of snooping targets 300 Indians and also reportedly includes Congress parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi.
