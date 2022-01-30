Airports in New York to Start Restoring Flight Activity After Storm on Sunday Morning
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York’s airports said that they plan to gradually restore air traffic starting early hours of Sunday after a heavy snowstorm that lashed the US East Coast the day before.
On Saturday, the John F. Kennedy international airport said that over 76% of 877 regular flights were cancelled over the weather conditions. Passengers of the JFK and LaGuardia airports were recommended to check the status of flights.
"We're expecting a slow start to flight activity Sunday morning 1/30 with a gradual increase as the day progresses," the airports said on Twitter.
A total of 3,500 flights were cancelled in the US and over 80,000 consumers were left without electricity when heavy snow and strong winds hit the East Coast on Saturday. The storm has emerged near North and South Carolinas and is moving along the Atlantic Coast to the north, having affected about 50 million people.