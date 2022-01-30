https://sputniknews.com/20220130/airports-in-new-york-to-start-restoring-flight-activity-after-storm-on-sunday-morning-1092616550.html

Airports in New York to Start Restoring Flight Activity After Storm on Sunday Morning

Airports in New York to Start Restoring Flight Activity After Storm on Sunday Morning

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - New York’s airports said that they plan to gradually restore air traffic starting early hours of Sunday after a heavy snowstorm that... 30.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-30T08:14+0000

2022-01-30T08:14+0000

2022-01-30T08:14+0000

new york

us

flights

new york city

jfk airport

flights suspension

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0b/1080735128_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b5d3dfdd51cd505dfe37eb6cc0ddf0c7.jpg

On Saturday, the John F. Kennedy international airport said that over 76% of 877 regular flights were cancelled over the weather conditions. Passengers of the JFK and LaGuardia airports were recommended to check the status of flights.A total of 3,500 flights were cancelled in the US and over 80,000 consumers were left without electricity when heavy snow and strong winds hit the East Coast on Saturday. The storm has emerged near North and South Carolinas and is moving along the Atlantic Coast to the north, having affected about 50 million people.

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new york, us, flights, new york city, jfk airport, flights suspension