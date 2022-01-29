Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/winter-dreams-thermal-waterfall-in-romania-turns-into-wall-of-ice-1092601886.html
Winter Dreams: Thermal Waterfall in Romania Turns Into Wall of Ice
Winter Dreams: Thermal Waterfall in Romania Turns Into Wall of Ice
A little bit of ice may be a fine addition to a whiskey glass, but what about a little stream or a waterfall? Well, as it turns out it's really magnificent! 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T08:51+0000
2022-01-29T08:51+0000
romania
waterfall
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092601975_107:0:1776:939_1920x0_80_0_0_74ecdf02c1091f929e07a6b663f38d2a.png
A renowned thermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, has turned solid for the first time in years. The 10-metre-high (33-ft) waterfall froze overnight, turning into a stunning display of icicles and steaming water, as temperatures in the area dipped to around 0 Celsius. Now, the waterfall looks like a magic mirror, or a wall made of ice - truly, an illustration for a fantasy novel!
romania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092601975_315:0:1567:939_1920x0_80_0_0_303dcc237f20c176b90e0e8e5cc62711.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
romania, waterfall

Winter Dreams: Thermal Waterfall in Romania Turns Into Wall of Ice

08:51 GMT 29.01.2022
© Photo : No Comment TVThermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, frozen
Thermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, frozen - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© Photo : No Comment TV
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
A little bit of ice may be a fine addition to a whiskey glass, but what about a little stream or a waterfall? Well, as it turns out it's really magnificent!
A renowned thermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, has turned solid for the first time in years. The 10-metre-high (33-ft) waterfall froze overnight, turning into a stunning display of icicles and steaming water, as temperatures in the area dipped to around 0 Celsius. Now, the waterfall looks like a magic mirror, or a wall made of ice - truly, an illustration for a fantasy novel!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese