https://sputniknews.com/20220129/winter-dreams-thermal-waterfall-in-romania-turns-into-wall-of-ice-1092601886.html

Winter Dreams: Thermal Waterfall in Romania Turns Into Wall of Ice

Winter Dreams: Thermal Waterfall in Romania Turns Into Wall of Ice

A little bit of ice may be a fine addition to a whiskey glass, but what about a little stream or a waterfall? Well, as it turns out it's really magnificent! 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T08:51+0000

2022-01-29T08:51+0000

2022-01-29T08:51+0000

romania

waterfall

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092601975_107:0:1776:939_1920x0_80_0_0_74ecdf02c1091f929e07a6b663f38d2a.png

A renowned thermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, has turned solid for the first time in years. The 10-metre-high (33-ft) waterfall froze overnight, turning into a stunning display of icicles and steaming water, as temperatures in the area dipped to around 0 Celsius. Now, the waterfall looks like a magic mirror, or a wall made of ice - truly, an illustration for a fantasy novel!

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

romania, waterfall