Winter Dreams: Thermal Waterfall in Romania Turns Into Wall of Ice

A little bit of ice may be a fine addition to a whiskey glass, but what about a little stream or a waterfall? Well, as it turns out it's really magnificent!
A renowned thermal waterfall in Toplita, central Romania, has turned solid for the first time in years. The 10-metre-high (33-ft) waterfall froze overnight, turning into a stunning display of icicles and steaming water, as temperatures in the area dipped to around 0 Celsius. Now, the waterfall looks like a magic mirror, or a wall made of ice - truly, an illustration for a fantasy novel!