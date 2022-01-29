https://sputniknews.com/20220129/who-wants-to-live-forever-eating-olive-oil-may-help-people-fight-deadly-diseases-1092603933.html

Who Wants to Live Forever? Eating Olive Oil May Help People Fight Deadly Diseases

Who Wants to Live Forever? Eating Olive Oil May Help People Fight Deadly Diseases

If you still use butter and mayonnaise in your menu, the time appears to have come to change these habits and turn to a food that scientists say will make you... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

Using olive oil could help people live longer and reduce the risk of serious diseases, a new study has claimed.The research was conducted by Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.Marta Guasch-Ferre, study author and senior research scientist at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health, explained that all those men and women who opted for a daily 10 gram portion of olive oil over the same amount of animal fat had up to a 34% lower overall risk of dying than people who ate little or no such oil.Guasch-Ferre added that previous studies were "conducted in Mediterranean and European populations where the consumption of olive oil tends to be higher".The scientist underlined that the study's results "provide further support for recommendations to replace saturated fat and animal fat with unsaturated plant oils, such as olive oil, for the prevention of premature death".

