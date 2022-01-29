Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/washington-dcs-train-station-marred-by-swastikas-on-holocaust-remembrance-day-1092596925.html
Washington, DC's Train Station Marred by Swastikas on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Washington, DC's Train Station Marred by Swastikas on Holocaust Remembrance Day
On Thursday, the world celebrated the 77th anniversary of the closure of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp where Jews and many others were tortured and... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T01:52+0000
2022-01-29T01:52+0000
society
us
washington dc
swastika
amtrak
homelessness
holocaust
antisemitism
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597057_0:970:1916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ba02089349b17b0b35d982abf85b87df.jpg
On Friday, several drawings of swastikas were discovered on pillars outside Washington, DC's Union Station, the US capital's key hub for regional train transit.According to local media reports, the exact time the station was vandalized is unknown, however, it is thought to have happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The matter is being investigated by Amtrak and the Metropolitan Police Department, which "strongly condemns this act of hatred," according to The Hill.The investigation will be overseen by Amtrak Police, who are responsible for the building's security, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, cited by the AP.Contee also stated that investigators were looking into some of the homeless persons who frequent the area near the property.As can be seen in one of the social media videos, some people tried to cover up the swastikas painted on virtually all sides of the columns.In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day in order to "honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocide" around the world. According to the Anti-Defamation League's Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, there were 2,024 documented incidents in the US in 2020, the third-highest total since 1979.
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597057_0:611:1916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_083ad25c58a54b818937704879887846.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, washington dc, swastika, amtrak, homelessness, holocaust, antisemitism

Washington, DC's Train Station Marred by Swastikas on Holocaust Remembrance Day

01:52 GMT 29.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @SheilaKatz1A photo of swastikas drawn on column of Washington, DC, Union Station, taken on January 28, 2022.
A photo of swastikas drawn on column of Washington, DC, Union Station, taken on January 28, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @SheilaKatz1
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
On Thursday, the world celebrated the 77th anniversary of the closure of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp where Jews and many others were tortured and slaughtered during the Holocaust, as part of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
On Friday, several drawings of swastikas were discovered on pillars outside Washington, DC's Union Station, the US capital's key hub for regional train transit.
According to local media reports, the exact time the station was vandalized is unknown, however, it is thought to have happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning. The matter is being investigated by Amtrak and the Metropolitan Police Department, which "strongly condemns this act of hatred," according to The Hill.
The investigation will be overseen by Amtrak Police, who are responsible for the building's security, according to Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, cited by the AP.
Contee also stated that investigators were looking into some of the homeless persons who frequent the area near the property.
"It appears it may be one of our unhoused residents who did this, based on some information that has been revealed," he is quoted as saying. "The person who did this ... could very well have some mental health challenges."
As can be seen in one of the social media videos, some people tried to cover up the swastikas painted on virtually all sides of the columns.
"The sight of Nazi swastikas in our nation's capital the day after #HolocaustRemembranceDay is deeply upsetting," the Jewish Federations of North America tweeted. "We're grateful to @JFGW and law enforcement for their quick action."
In 2005, the UN General Assembly designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day in order to "honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocide" around the world.
According to the Anti-Defamation League's Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, there were 2,024 documented incidents in the US in 2020, the third-highest total since 1979.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese