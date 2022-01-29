Registration was successful!
US to Recover F-35C From South China Sea After Unsuccessful Landing on Aircraft Carrier
US to Recover F-35C From South China Sea After Unsuccessful Landing on Aircraft Carrier
US to Recover F-35C From South China Sea After Unsuccessful Landing on Aircraft Carrier
The US Navy will recover the newest F-35C Lightning II aircraft, equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and technology that crashed into the South China Sea.Earlier media speculated that the US military would do everything possible to prevent the ill-fated aircraft from being recovered by Chinese naval forces. As the incident happened in neutral waters, the plane can be considered as “legitimate prey” for anyone who reaches it first.When asked about the possibility of the F-35C being found by the Chinese military, Lingo noted that he can’t “speculate on what the PRC's intentions are on this matter.”The fifth-generation F-35C fighter jet made an unsuccessful landing on the deck of the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and crashed into the South China Sea, injuring 7 crew members. Three of them were diagnosed with serious injuries and transported to a hospital in the Philippines.
us, us navy, south china sea, f-35c

US to Recover F-35C From South China Sea After Unsuccessful Landing on Aircraft Carrier

02:59 GMT 29.01.2022
© Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley RF-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, deployed with the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an interoperability exercise with Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 8. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211, deployed with the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, lands on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an interoperability exercise with Queen Elizabeth, Nov. 8. Essex and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley R
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
On 24 January, the Pacific Fleet of the US Naval Forces announced the crash of the F-35C into the South China Sea. The plane crashed while trying to land on the Nimitz-class supercarrier Carl Vinson. The fighter pilot successfully ejected.
The US Navy will recover the newest F-35C Lightning II aircraft, equipped with state-of-the-art hardware and technology that crashed into the South China Sea.
Earlier media speculated that the US military would do everything possible to prevent the ill-fated aircraft from being recovered by Chinese naval forces. As the incident happened in neutral waters, the plane can be considered as “legitimate prey” for anyone who reaches it first.

“I can confirm the aircraft impacted the flight deck during landing and subsequently fell to the water,” said Lieutenant Nicholas Lingo, spokesman for the US 7th Fleet. “The US Navy is making recovery operations arrangements for the F-35C aircraft.”

When asked about the possibility of the F-35C being found by the Chinese military, Lingo noted that he can’t “speculate on what the PRC's intentions are on this matter.”
The fifth-generation F-35C fighter jet made an unsuccessful landing on the deck of the aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and crashed into the South China Sea, injuring 7 crew members. Three of them were diagnosed with serious injuries and transported to a hospital in the Philippines.
