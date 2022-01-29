https://sputniknews.com/20220129/us-threatens-europe-with-destruction-it-always-wages-on-colonized-people-1092592962.html

US Threatens Europe With Destruction It Always Wages on Colonized People

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Maia McCall, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Washington, DC and a student at American University to discuss the DC Metropolitan Police Department’s recruitment of high school students into its ranks as it criminalizes them, how this program targets children who live in poverty to serve as an occupation force for their communities, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the MPD pushing this program as an anti-poverty program and using it to push the false narrative of so-called “community policing,” and how this policy exposes the anti-people program of Muriel Bowser.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dan Kovalik, author of The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the US Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil to discuss a recently revealed US military bombing of a dam in Syria that would have killed more people than the entire war, the US military’s continued operations in the country and the lack of access to information on what destruction the US continues to rain down on Syria, and the clear prioritization of war and death by the US government as essential necessities of life remain unfulfilled at home.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the loopholes in recent Minor League Baseball housing rights that would allow teams to essentially continue its practice of exploiting players as Major League Baseball’s owner-driven lockout continues, the propaganda campaign against China ramping up as it prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics, and how sports plays into the broader cold war drive against China.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Netfa Freeman, Coordinating Committee member with the Black Alliance for Peace, organizer with Pan-African Community Action, and host of Voices with Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and Garrett Harris, an organizer with Pan-African Community Action to discuss the military coup in Burkina Faso and the ties that many West African coup leaders have to the United States, the use of the term “peacekeeping” to promote white supremacy and cast imperial interventions as benevolent, the use of Black history and Black history month as a mode of propaganda, and what Black radicalism has to offer to the liberation of Black people.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

