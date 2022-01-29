Turkey Has No Problems With Gas Supplies, Erdogan Says

"We do not have such a problem. We have natural gas, we have reserves, we take all our precautionary measures," the Turkish leader said at the opening ceremony for residential buildings, jobs and infrastructure investments in the district of Dereli-Dogankent in the Turkish province of Giresun.Earlier in the month, Iran, one of the major gas suppliers to Turkey, suspended gas exports for 10 days due to a technical problem. Later, Tehran announced the resumption of gas exports, but the Turkish government denied these statements and sent a special delegation to Iran to resolve the situation. More than half of Turkey's electricity is produced by gas-fired power plants, and the government had to introduce power cuts for three days a week in almost all industrial areas.Ibrahim Ahmedov, official representative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), told Sputnik that Baku received a request from Ankara for additional gas supplies amid technical problems with exports from Iran. Azerbaijan agreed to increase gas supplies to Turkey, Ahmedov said.On Friday, Iran resumed supplies of natural gas to Turkey, but in limited amounts.
