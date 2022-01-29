https://sputniknews.com/20220129/turkey-has-no-problems-with-gas-supplies-erdogan-says-1092609645.html

Turkey Has No Problems With Gas Supplies, Erdogan Says

Turkey Has No Problems With Gas Supplies, Erdogan Says

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey has no problems with gas supplies despite the recent disruptions in gas imports from Iran and requesting Azerbaijan's assistance in... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T14:30+0000

2022-01-29T14:30+0000

2022-01-29T18:34+0000

business

turkey

iran

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102573/78/1025737864_0:262:3265:2098_1920x0_80_0_0_7609fba99fd99eabf21ee4145da638bc.jpg

"We do not have such a problem. We have natural gas, we have reserves, we take all our precautionary measures," the Turkish leader said at the opening ceremony for residential buildings, jobs and infrastructure investments in the district of Dereli-Dogankent in the Turkish province of Giresun.Earlier in the month, Iran, one of the major gas suppliers to Turkey, suspended gas exports for 10 days due to a technical problem. Later, Tehran announced the resumption of gas exports, but the Turkish government denied these statements and sent a special delegation to Iran to resolve the situation. More than half of Turkey's electricity is produced by gas-fired power plants, and the government had to introduce power cuts for three days a week in almost all industrial areas.Ibrahim Ahmedov, official representative of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), told Sputnik that Baku received a request from Ankara for additional gas supplies amid technical problems with exports from Iran. Azerbaijan agreed to increase gas supplies to Turkey, Ahmedov said.On Friday, Iran resumed supplies of natural gas to Turkey, but in limited amounts.

https://sputniknews.com/20220121/iran-reportedly-resumes-gas-supplies-to-turkey-previously-suspended-over-leak-1092435194.html

turkey

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

business, turkey, iran, gas