Belgians Hold Demonstration Against COVID Measures in Brussels
'The Man Who Fell to Earth': David Bowie's Performance Becomes Graphic Novel
'The Man Who Fell to Earth': David Bowie's Performance Becomes Graphic Novel
The legendary rock star’s legacy, based on a sci-fi novel, will be given colour and texture on paper. 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
Titan Comics has announced a graphic novel adaptation of the 1976 film "The Man Who Fell To Earth" starring David Bowie and directed by Nicolas Roeg. The graphic novel is written by Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop, Lucifer) and illustrated by Dev Pramanik (Dune: House Atreides).He added: "There are ideas in the film, about climate crises and corporate greed, that are more relevant now than they were when Nicolas Roeg set out to make it. And now here we are. I think it's high time to look at the world through Thomas Newton's mismatched eyes all over again. Perhaps he'll see something we've been missing". Originally, the source of the adaptation was written by Walter Tevis under the same title in 1963 and tells the story of Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien with Bowie’s signature heterochromatic eyes who crashes to Earth while searching the universe for the source of water that his home planet desperately needs. As a keeper of invaluable scientific knowledge, he gains wealth very quickly by selling it to the investors in science and tries to find a way to transport water to his own planet. But at the same rate he becomes the target of the US government, which begins to investigate him. The graphic novel is set for release in comic book shops, bookstores, and digital devices in fall 2022 and is currently available to pre-order. David Bowie was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. He made a whole new presence on stage with his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust and had a huge impact on pop-culture as a whole and held onto the innovative approach for several decades. His role in the erotic horror film "The Hunger" in 1983, with Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon, paved the way for the gothic subculture. The character of Jareth, the villainous goblin king in Labyrinth (1986), was portrayed by him in a fantastic musical starring Jennifer Connelly and had a huge impact on the culture and became a cult film. Rolling Stone named him among the greatest artists in history and – after his death in 2016 – the "greatest rock star ever".
11:37 GMT 29.01.2022 (Updated: 11:37 GMT 30.01.2022)
The legendary rock star’s legacy, based on a sci-fi novel, will be given colour and texture on paper.
Titan Comics has announced a graphic novel adaptation of the 1976 film "The Man Who Fell To Earth" starring David Bowie and directed by Nicolas Roeg.
The graphic novel is written by Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop, Lucifer) and illustrated by Dev Pramanik (Dune: House Atreides).

"The Man Who Fell to Earth is a masterpiece of a film with an awful lot to say; about men, about the Earth, and lots of things in between", Watters shared in a press release dedicated to the new novel.

He added: "There are ideas in the film, about climate crises and corporate greed, that are more relevant now than they were when Nicolas Roeg set out to make it. And now here we are. I think it's high time to look at the world through Thomas Newton's mismatched eyes all over again. Perhaps he'll see something we've been missing".
Originally, the source of the adaptation was written by Walter Tevis under the same title in 1963 and tells the story of Thomas Jerome Newton, an alien with Bowie’s signature heterochromatic eyes who crashes to Earth while searching the universe for the source of water that his home planet desperately needs. As a keeper of invaluable scientific knowledge, he gains wealth very quickly by selling it to the investors in science and tries to find a way to transport water to his own planet. But at the same rate he becomes the target of the US government, which begins to investigate him. The graphic novel is set for release in comic book shops, bookstores, and digital devices in fall 2022 and is currently available to pre-order.
David Bowie was one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. He made a whole new presence on stage with his alter-ego Ziggy Stardust and had a huge impact on pop-culture as a whole and held onto the innovative approach for several decades.
His role in the erotic horror film "The Hunger" in 1983, with Catherine Deneuve and Susan Sarandon, paved the way for the gothic subculture. The character of Jareth, the villainous goblin king in Labyrinth (1986), was portrayed by him in a fantastic musical starring Jennifer Connelly and had a huge impact on the culture and became a cult film.
Rolling Stone named him among the greatest artists in history and – after his death in 2016 – the "greatest rock star ever".
