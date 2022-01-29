Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/starmers-hypocritical-demand-for-partygate-report-after-labour-probe-delayed-again-1092605617.html
Starmer's 'Hypocritical' Demand for Partygate Report After Labour Probe Delayed Again
Starmer's 'Hypocritical' Demand for Partygate Report After Labour Probe Delayed Again
Leaks in April 2020 from barrister Martin Forde's inquiry into the Labour row over anti-Semitism in its ranks indicated that senior party staff deliberately... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T15:43+0000
2022-01-29T16:35+0000
boris johnson
lockdown
party
british labour party
downing street
keir starmer
coronavirus
covid-19
anti-semitism
britain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092605552_0:0:2925:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_b6bf809eb3896cb19003d88524dca7dc.jpg
British opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of hypocrisy after he demanded the release of a report into the 'Patygate' scandal.Left-wing members and supporters of Starmer's Labour Party took to social media to ask when the long-delayed Forde Report into anti-Semitism and internecine warfare in the official opposition would finally see the light of day.That was after the Labour leader tweeted his latest demand for the publication of civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry into alleged staff parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown — while pre-empting its findings with a repeat of his call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign. Gray's report, originally set for release last week, has been delayed again after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced a formal investigation had been opened. She asked Gray to omit details of possible breaches of temporary laws against socialising brought in during the pandemic — offences only punishable with a fixed penalty fine similar to a parking ticket. That prompted Johnson's critics to change tack from demanding a police probe to accusing Dick, who was appointed by Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in 2017, of corruptly trying to protect the PM.Leaks from the Forde Inquiry in April 2020 — the month Starmer was elected leader — revealed that Labour apparatchiks deliberately sabotaged the party's campaign in the 2017 snap general election, in a bid to undermine Starmer's left-wing predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.Party officials have confirmed reports citing inside sources last July that the party's financial woes since Starmer took over were partly due to £2 million spent dealing with legal claims by those accused in the leak — while a slump in membership from 550,000 to around 400,000 severely cut income.Replies to Starmer's tweet called him out for "hypocrisy" and stalling.Martin Forde QC had promised his report would be delivered at a meeting of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday. But the barrister wrote to the party on Monday saying it was not yet ready — while claiming it was "largely completed and we hope to be in a position to deliver it next month.""We’ve been let down," Labour General Secretary David Evans reportedly told the NEC, calling the latest delay a source of professional embarrassment.The same meeting voted by 23 to 14 against a motion to re-admit Corbyn to Labour's Parliamentary group. Starmer ordered his former boss suspended from the party in October 2020 and withdrew the Labour whip from him after Corbyn insisted anti-Semitism claims against the party had been exaggerated by its enemies.
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/something-strange-going-on-met-police-bashed-as-service-seeks-limits-on-govts-partygate-report-1092602488.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092605552_194:0:2925:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65a792226d5e87619ab62ba955a74f9b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, lockdown, party, british labour party, downing street, keir starmer, coronavirus, covid-19, anti-semitism, britain, great britain

Starmer's 'Hypocritical' Demand for Partygate Report After Labour Probe Delayed Again

15:43 GMT 29.01.2022 (Updated: 16:35 GMT 29.01.2022)
© REUTERS / BBCBritish Labour Party leader Starmer appears on BBC's Sunday Morning show
British Labour Party leader Starmer appears on BBC's Sunday Morning show - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
© REUTERS / BBC
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Leaks in April 2020 from barrister Martin Forde's inquiry into the Labour row over anti-Semitism in its ranks indicated that senior party staff deliberately undermined former leader Jeremy Corbyn's chances of winning the 2017 snap general election. But elected party officials are yet to have sight of his report.
British opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of hypocrisy after he demanded the release of a report into the 'Patygate' scandal.
Left-wing members and supporters of Starmer's Labour Party took to social media to ask when the long-delayed Forde Report into anti-Semitism and internecine warfare in the official opposition would finally see the light of day.
That was after the Labour leader tweeted his latest demand for the publication of civil servant Sue Gray's inquiry into alleged staff parties at 10 Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdown — while pre-empting its findings with a repeat of his call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.
Gray's report, originally set for release last week, has been delayed again after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick announced a formal investigation had been opened. She asked Gray to omit details of possible breaches of temporary laws against socialising brought in during the pandemic — offences only punishable with a fixed penalty fine similar to a parking ticket.
That prompted Johnson's critics to change tack from demanding a police probe to accusing Dick, who was appointed by Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in 2017, of corruptly trying to protect the PM.
Leaks from the Forde Inquiry in April 2020 — the month Starmer was elected leader — revealed that Labour apparatchiks deliberately sabotaged the party's campaign in the 2017 snap general election, in a bid to undermine Starmer's left-wing predecessor Jeremy Corbyn.
Party officials have confirmed reports citing inside sources last July that the party's financial woes since Starmer took over were partly due to £2 million spent dealing with legal claims by those accused in the leak — while a slump in membership from 550,000 to around 400,000 severely cut income.
Replies to Starmer's tweet called him out for "hypocrisy" and stalling.
Boris Johnson with Met police officers - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2022
'Something Strange Going On': Met Police Bashed as Service Seeks Limits on Govt's 'Partygate' Report
10:03 GMT
Martin Forde QC had promised his report would be delivered at a meeting of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) on Tuesday. But the barrister wrote to the party on Monday saying it was not yet ready — while claiming it was "largely completed and we hope to be in a position to deliver it next month."
"We’ve been let down," Labour General Secretary David Evans reportedly told the NEC, calling the latest delay a source of professional embarrassment.
The same meeting voted by 23 to 14 against a motion to re-admit Corbyn to Labour's Parliamentary group. Starmer ordered his former boss suspended from the party in October 2020 and withdrew the Labour whip from him after Corbyn insisted anti-Semitism claims against the party had been exaggerated by its enemies.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese