https://sputniknews.com/20220129/source-uk-defence-ministry-prepares-scenarios-of-constraining-russia-amid-ukraine-crisis-1092599988.html

Source: UK Defence Ministry Preparing Scenarios of Constraining Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

Source: UK Defence Ministry Preparing Scenarios of Constraining Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK Defence Ministry has prepared new scenarios of constraining Russia, including sending more NATO troops to Eastern Europe, which will... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-29T05:35+0000

2022-01-29T05:35+0000

2022-01-29T05:55+0000

russia

ukraine

sanctions

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104819/28/1048192823_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_eb1e26f6c33fe03e850cf8b10d1d5979.jpg

Relations between Moscow and London have been deteriorating over the past few weeks, with the British authorities claiming that Russia is planning to "invade Ukraine" and "install a puppet government" in Kiev. The UK even named former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev as a potential candidate to head the pro-Russian government in Ukraine - despite him having been sanctioned by Moscow in 2018.According to the British media, the cabinet has considered cutting Russia off from the inter-bank system SWIFT and imposing restrictions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline amid the escalation.Russia, for its part, has repeatedly denied allegations about any "invasion plans", adding that it does not threaten anybody and is not going to attack anyone. The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that speculation about "Russian aggression" is being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO troops close to the country's territory.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine, sanctions, uk