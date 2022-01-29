https://sputniknews.com/20220129/show-and-tell-west-virginia-governor-justice-suggests-bette-midler-kiss-his-dogs-behind---video-1092600557.html

Show and Tell: West Virginia Governor Justice Suggests Bette Midler Kiss His Dog's Behind - Video

The controversy started in December, when Midler slammed the Mountain State, after WV Senator Joe Manchin refused to support Joe Biden's "Build Back Better"... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has blasted actress Bette Midler among other critics of the Mountain State, telling her to "kiss" his dog's behind. The punch was delivered during an address to the state, where the politician was discussing recent economic developments in West Virginia.Then commenting on Midler, who had previously called West Virginia "poor, illiterate, and strung out", the politician picked up his dog and showed her "hiney" to the camera.

