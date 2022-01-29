Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/show-and-tell-west-virginia-governor-justice-suggests-bette-midler-kiss-his-dogs-behind---video-1092600557.html
Show and Tell: West Virginia Governor Justice Suggests Bette Midler Kiss His Dog's Behind - Video
Show and Tell: West Virginia Governor Justice Suggests Bette Midler Kiss His Dog's Behind - Video
The controversy started in December, when Midler slammed the Mountain State, after WV Senator Joe Manchin refused to support Joe Biden's "Build Back Better"... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has blasted actress Bette Midler among other critics of the Mountain State, telling her to "kiss" his dog's behind. The punch was delivered during an address to the state, where the politician was discussing recent economic developments in West Virginia.Then commenting on Midler, who had previously called West Virginia "poor, illiterate, and strung out", the politician picked up his dog and showed her "hiney" to the camera.
06:48 GMT 29.01.2022
The controversy started in December, when Midler slammed the Mountain State, after WV Senator Joe Manchin refused to support Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan, tanking its chances of getting through Congress.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has blasted actress Bette Midler among other critics of the Mountain State, telling her to "kiss" his dog's behind. The punch was delivered during an address to the state, where the politician was discussing recent economic developments in West Virginia.

"Absolutely too many people doubted us. They never believed in West Virginia", Justice said. "They never believed in West Virginia — that we could do it".

Then commenting on Midler, who had previously called West Virginia "poor, illiterate, and strung out", the politician picked up his dog and showed her "hiney" to the camera.
