Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna

Austria became the first European country to announce mandatory vaccination, starting in February. The jabs will be obligatory for all citizens except for... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International

vienna

austria

Sputnik is live from Vienna as protesters gather to hold a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandate.Those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab may face fines of between €600 and €3,600.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

