Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna
https://sputniknews.com/20220129/protests-against-mandatory-covid-vaccination-hit-vienna-1092602959.html
Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna
Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna
Austria became the first European country to announce mandatory vaccination, starting in February. The jabs will be obligatory for all citizens except for... 29.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-29T11:55+0000
2022-01-29T11:55+0000
vienna
austria
protests
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092603357_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb47965b475e7ef23c459fe23cfd7dd.jpg
Sputnik is live from Vienna as protesters gather to hold a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandate.Those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab may face fines of between €600 and €3,600.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vienna
austria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna
Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna
2022-01-29T11:55+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092603357_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b018b13dadef1dc79fdbf37621bc1306.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
vienna, austria, protests, coronavirus, covid-19, видео

Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna

11:55 GMT 29.01.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Austria became the first European country to announce mandatory vaccination, starting in February. The jabs will be obligatory for all citizens except for those under 19, pregnant women, and people suffering from certain medical conditions.
Sputnik is live from Vienna as protesters gather to hold a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandate.
Those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab may face fines of between €600 and €3,600.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese