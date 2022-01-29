Sputnik is live from Vienna as protesters gather to hold a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandate.Those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab may face fines of between €600 and €3,600.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Protests Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Hit Vienna
Austria became the first European country to announce mandatory vaccination, starting in February. The jabs will be obligatory for all citizens except for those under 19, pregnant women, and people suffering from certain medical conditions.
Sputnik is live from Vienna as protesters gather to hold a demonstration against the coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandate.
Those who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine jab may face fines of between €600 and €3,600.